OnePlus Launches Its First Android Tablet in the U.S. and Canada

The powerful new tablet, called the OnePlus Pad, expands OnePlus' product portfolio and brings a fast and smooth experience for users

NEW YORK , April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus announces its entry into the tablet market with the launch of its first flagship device, the OnePlus Pad. The launch of the OnePlus Pad completes OnePlus' device ecosystem offerings, represented by its "1+4+X" product matrix including smartphones, earbuds, watches, TVs and tablets.

"We believe the Internet of Everything is the future, and users will demand fast, smooth and streamlined experiences in multiple scenarios" said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "By entering the tablet industry, we hope the unique and industry leading OnePlus fast and smooth experience will bring more vitality and possibility and offer users the best choices."

OnePlus Iconic Design

The OnePlus Pad inherits OnePlus' iconic, elegant and purposeful design. Coming with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, the OnePlus Pad integrates with aluminium alloy CNC cutting crafts to shine unparalleled beauty and texture. This unmatched design stands out from the crowd to offer a fresh and friendly experience to users.

The OnePlus Pad will come in one colorway called Halo Green. The green gestates life, passion, and a presence that mirrors the power of nature with rawness, strength, and vitality. Being expansive and stunning, the Halo Green colorway also blends the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space.

Notably, the centred camera frees users from inconveniences when holding it and position offset when taking photos. The cambered frame is another outstanding feature of the OnePlus Pad. The device is encased in a unified metal body that's incorporated with a 2.5D round edge treatment. The cambered frame makes the device feel thinner and easier to hold. The super slim 6.7mm bezel brings an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The overall design of the OnePlus Pad is in line with the company's history of leading ergonomics, allowing users to hold it comfortably for a long time without fatigue.

Superior Efficiency

With optimized hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad is a perfect choice for busy, multitasking users. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. It is a high-end SoC by embracing the latest and most advanced TSMC N4 (4nm-class) production process, based on ARM's latest V9 architecture. It provides a sizable 35 percent performance advantage and 35 percent power efficiency boost. To enhance the superior efficiency and multi-tasking capability, the OnePlus Pad comes with 8GB RAM, working together with RAM-VITA. The large RAM enables multiple apps to run simultaneously without stalling. In addition, RAM-VITA allows users to keep up to 24 applications live in the background. The OnePlus Pad supports users' all-day long usage worry-free. Coming with a 9,510mAh battery, the OnePlus Pad ensures over 12.4 hours of video watching and 1-month standby life. The OnePlus Pad is also equipped with a 67W SUPERVOOC feature that enables a full charge in 80 minutes, thus eliminating worries over losing battery power during marathon meetings or extended gaming sessions. The device is empowered by AI protection for high-power dissipation, reducing power consumption when using power-hungry apps.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Pad supports a seamless connection between OnePlus smartphones and the tablet. The OnePlus Pad will be able to share cellular data capability by connecting to a smartphone. Instead of purchasing a separate SIM card for the tablet, users can enjoy the internet in a more affordable way. The cellular data sharing distance supports connection distance around one to five meters.

Prominent Entertainment

OnePlus Pad is designed for total entertainment in its 11.61 inch screen and industry-first 7:5 ratio. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, it offers the highest refresh rate ever on a tablet. With the large and unique screen, more lines of an e-book can be shown, more rows of a sheet will be listed, and more horizons will be exhibited in a video. With its 144Hz refresh rate, OnePlus Pad guarantees smoothness of videos and games.

To complement the large screen, the OnePlus Pad is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This provides a cutting-edge immersive audio-video experience. In addition to that, the OnePlus Pad is supported by OnePlus' self-developed Omni bearing Sound Field technology, which intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.

Availability

The OnePlus Pad and accessories will be available for pre-order on OnePlus.com starting on April 28, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET. The device will officially go on sale on OnePlus.com starting on May 8, with other retailer availability scheduled for late May 2023.

Device North America Pricing on OnePlus.com OnePlus Pad $479 USD / $649 CAD OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard $149 USD / $209 CAD OnePlus Stylo $99 USD / $139 CAD OnePlus Folio Case $39 USD / $57 CAD

For more information about the OnePlus Pad, please visit https://www.oneplus.com/us/oneplus-pad.

