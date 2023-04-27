Powering Through the Next Big Storm

During National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Kohler encourages

KOHLER, Wis., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time for everyone to prepare their homes and families for the U.S. hurricane season. National Hurricane Preparedness Week is April 30 – May 6, 2023, and Kohler strongly encourages people to start thinking about what they can do now to prepare for the threat of severe weather.

Kohler generators provide crucial energy resilience to your home and offer aesthetic options to stand out or blend in. Shown: Kohler home generator in Mossy Oak pattern. Photo Credit: Kohler Co. (PRNewswire)

Colorado State University (CSU) estimates the 2023 hurricane season will bring slightly below-average activity, with six hurricanes and two being major hurricanes. Although this outlook is more optimistic, the American Red Cross encourages all homeowners to have essential supplies on hand, including power.

"Energy resiliency is increasingly imperative in today's plugged-in world, especially today where someone's home might even be their place of work," said Melanie Tydrich, Marketing Manager for Kohler Home Energy. "You must be prepared for severe weather and the aftermath, which might be a loss of electricity for days or even weeks."

Power outages are prevalent during hurricane season, especially as storms become more frequent and intense. And when the electricity goes out, it affects more than just the ability to watch TV or keep the lights on:

Food and medicine in a refrigerator and freezer can go bad

Basements may flood if the sump pump goes out

Home systems, such as heating or cooling, will fail to operate

Fortunately, homeowners can avoid these issues by equipping their residences with an automatic standby generator. Permanently installed outside a home, like a central air conditioning unit, a standby generator turns on automatically when power is lost.

Individuals do not need to be home to turn the generator on or off. Once the main power is restored, the generator will safely shut down automatically. It runs on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home's electrical system.

An automatic generator can power critical and sophisticated appliances and systems in a home, including lights, heating/cooling systems, refrigerators, sump pumps, cell phones, TVs, and more. Investing in a standby generator can keep families comfortable and safe during a hurricane while building resiliency for a speedier recovery.

Unlike portable generators that need to be continuously refueled, an automatic standby generator is self-sustaining. It also exercises itself weekly to ensure reliability and optimum performance.

Individuals considering an automatic standby generator, like those from KOHLER, should look for a model that features the following:

A heavy-duty, commercial-grade engine that starts quickly and can handle heavy electric loads over an extended period of time

A corrosion-proof or corrosion-resistant enclosure that provides quiet operation

A premium five-year warranty

Can be monitored remotely from a tablet or smartphone

A generator that has a 181-mph wind-load rating, specifically for hurricane-prone areas

A wide variety of exclusive colors and three Mossy Oak® camouflage patterns offered by Kohler that allows the generator to blend in or stand out to reflect the homeowner's landscape style and home décor

What size generator is needed depends on the home's size and what the homeowner wants to be powered during an outage. For example, KOHLER standby generators range in size from six to 150 kilowatts, with a 20-kilowatt generator generally large enough to handle an average size home.

Working with an authorized dealer for the initial site visit is important. They will help the homeowner determine the best size, location, installation, permits, etc.

But homeowners shouldn't wait until the storm is at their front door. Start preparing today to ensure everything is taken care of before a hurricane. Here are some power outage tips from Ready.gov for those who don't have an automatic standby generator:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices Check with local officials about heating or cooling locations near you

To learn more about reliable backup power options, visit Kohler Home Energy for helpful videos, pricing calculators, and other resources.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co., comprised of more than 44,000 associates, was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

About Kohler Energy

Kohler Energy, a global leader in energy resilience solutions, brings bold design and powerful impact to the energy systems that sustain people and communities everywhere around the world. It is an integral part of Kohler Co., with solutions across Home Energy, Industrial Power Systems, and Powertrain Technologies. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of brands – Power Systems, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Heila Technologies, Curtis Instruments, and Engines. With more than a century of industry leadership, Kohler Energy builds resilience and goes beyond functional, individual recovery to create better lives and communities. For more details, please visit kohler.com/energy.

Automatic home generators can keep your home powered when the grid cannot. Shown: Kohler 26kW Home Generator. Photo Credit: Kohler Co. (PRNewswire)

