Arcadis appoints Lisa Stone as Global Strategic DEIB Director for Resilience business and the Americas

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has named Lisa Stone Global Strategic Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Director for its Resilience Global Business Area and the Americas.

In this role, Stone will help drive diverse, equitable and inclusive employee experiences through the implementation of the firm's global DEIB strategic framework, priorities and programs, continuing the company's work in creating a culture of belonging for its employees.

Stone brings more than 20 years of regional and global experience in Human Resources and Diversity and Inclusion practices from her time at organizations such as HSBC, AOL Time Warner, and Freddie Mac. Prior to joining Arcadis, she was Chief People and Inclusion Officer and Executive Vice President of People and Talent at DC Water where she was charged with leading the utility's people and inclusion strategy.

Lisa Stone, Global Strategic Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Director, Resilience and the Americas said: "The research is clear that diversity of people - and of thought - delivers benefits to companies, organizational culture, clients and projects. I am thrilled to be joining a company that doesn't just support this as an idea but that has DEI&B embedded as a business imperative."

Nana Berchie, Global People Director—Diversity, Belonging & Human Rights said:

"Lisa brings a tremendous amount of experience and commitment in the DEI&B and human rights space. We look forward to the color and perspectives she will add to our many conversations and initiatives around increasing representation and strengthening an environment of diversity, equity, inclusivity and belonging."

Stone is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM); American Water Works Association (AWWA) Diversity and Member Inclusion Council; U.S. Water Alliance Advisory Council for Racial Equity; and the National Society for Black Engineers (NSBE). She actively supports nonprofit organizations Suited for Change and Northern Virginia Family Services.

