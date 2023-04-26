TrueCar Releases Analysis of April Industry Sales

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Average APRs stabilizing for new and used vehicles

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,328,691 units in April 2023, up 10% from a year ago and about even with March 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,109,132 units, up 8% from a year ago and up 1% from March 2023.

Days to Turn by Average MSRP
"Sales are expected to improve in April YoY with strong fleet demand and stabilizing APRs," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Interest rates on vehicle loans appear to be plateauing as manufacturers offset higher financing costs with increased APR-based relief. Welcomed good news for retail consumers. Affordability concerns remain and we're seeing demand for lower-priced vehicles, under $30K, move vehicles off the lot more quickly."

"During the pandemic, OEMs focused on building higher trim vehicles, and now that inventory has begun creeping back up, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw increased incentives to make the higher trim options more appealing when many consumers are searching for lower trim levels," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional April Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

  • Total sales for April 2023 are expected to be up 10% from a year ago and about even with March 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for April 2023 are expected to be up 20% from a year ago and down 7.6% from March 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2.8% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2023.
  • Used vehicle sales for April 2023 are expected to reach about 3 million, down 1% from a year ago and down 6% from March 2023.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.95%, on par with March 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.79%, down from 11% in March 2023.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

35,640

28,678

37,734

24.3 %

29.1 %

-5.5 %

-1.9 %

Daimler

28,979

31,065

28,179

-6.7 %

-3.1 %

2.8 %

6.8 %

Ford

170,398

175,942

170,414

-3.2 %

0.6 %

0.0 %

3.8 %

GM

227,111

200,972

230,537

13.0 %

17.4 %

-1.5 %

2.3 %

Honda

115,849

93,250

116,746

24.2 %

29.0 %

-0.8 %

3.0 %

Hyundai

75,816

66,707

81,060

13.7 %

18.0 %

-6.5 %

-2.9 %

Kia

68,723

59,063

71,294

16.4 %

20.8 %

-3.6 %

0.1 %

Nissan

83,862

74,668

103,174

12.3 %

16.6 %

-18.7 %

-15.6 %

Stellantis

128,743

143,078

140,019

-10.0 %

-6.6 %

-8.1 %

-4.5 %

Subaru

49,445

45,748

53,213

8.1 %

12.2 %

-7.1 %

-3.5 %

Tesla

55,832

48,432

58,859

15.3 %

19.7 %

-5.1 %

-1.5 %

Toyota

178,095

186,510

175,684

-4.5 %

-0.8 %

1.4 %

5.3 %

Volkswagen Group

50,302

45,949

51,521

9.5 %

13.7 %

-2.4 %

1.4 %

Industry

1,328,691

1,254,895

1,383,158

5.9 %

10.0 %

-3.9 %

-0.2 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

33,389

27,550

35,607

21.2 %

25.9 %

-6.2 %

-2.6 %

Daimler

27,031

29,137

26,853

-7.2 %

-3.7 %

0.7 %

4.5 %

Ford

121,696

129,821

118,645

-6.3 %

-2.7 %

2.6 %

6.5 %

GM

171,040

156,562

174,836

9.2 %

13.4 %

-2.2 %

1.6 %

Honda

112,218

88,044

114,449

27.5 %

32.4 %

-1.9 %

1.8 %

Hyundai

70,469

66,027

75,046

6.7 %

10.8 %

-6.1 %

-2.5 %

Kia

66,569

55,539

63,443

19.9 %

24.5 %

4.9 %

9.0 %

Nissan

64,097

60,982

75,367

5.1 %

9.2 %

-15.0 %

-11.7 %

Stellantis

91,618

112,947

92,021

-18.9 %

-15.8 %

-0.4 %

3.4 %

Subaru

46,343

44,306

50,478

4.6 %

8.6 %

-8.2 %

-4.7 %

Tesla

54,087

37,470

57,758

44.3 %

49.9 %

-6.4 %

-2.8 %

Toyota

158,275

164,168

153,561

-3.6 %

0.1 %

3.1 %

7.0 %

Volkswagen Group

46,166

44,503

47,836

3.7 %

7.7 %

-3.5 %

0.2 %

Industry

1,109,132

1,068,187

1,137,316

3.8 %

7.8 %

-2.5 %

1.3 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

2,251

1,128

2,127

99.6 %

107.3 %

5.8 %

9.9 %

Daimler

1,948

1,928

1,326

1.0 %

4.9 %

46.9 %

52.6 %

Ford

48,702

46,121

51,769

5.6 %

9.7 %

-5.9 %

-2.3 %

GM

56,071

44,410

55,701

26.3 %

31.1 %

0.7 %

4.5 %

Honda

3,631

5,206

2,297

-30.2 %

-27.6 %

58.1 %

64.2 %

Hyundai

5,347

680

6,014

686.6 %

716.8 %

-11.1 %

-7.7 %

Kia

2,154

3,524

7,851

-38.9 %

-36.5 %

-72.6 %

-71.5 %

Nissan

19,765

13,686

27,807

44.4 %

50.0 %

-28.9 %

-26.2 %

Stellantis

37,125

30,131

47,998

23.2 %

28.0 %

-22.7 %

-19.7 %

Subaru

3,102

1,442

2,735

115.1 %

123.3 %

13.4 %

17.8 %

Tesla

1,745

10,962

1,101

-84.1 %

-83.5 %

58.4 %

64.5 %

Toyota

19,820

22,342

22,123

-11.3 %

-7.9 %

-10.4 %

-7.0 %

Volkswagen Group

4,136

1,446

3,685

186.1 %

197.1 %

12.2 %

16.5 %

Industry

215,593

186,510

242,300

15.6 %

20.0 %

-11.0 %

-7.6 %

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

6.3 %

3.9 %

5.6 %

60.6 %

12.0 %

Daimler

6.7 %

6.2 %

4.7 %

8.3 %

42.8 %

Ford

28.6 %

26.2 %

30.4 %

9.0 %

-5.9 %

GM

24.7 %

22.1 %

24.2 %

11.7 %

2.2 %

Honda

3.1 %

5.6 %

2.0 %

-43.9 %

59.3 %

Hyundai

7.1 %

1.0 %

7.4 %

592.1 %

-4.9 %

Kia

3.1 %

6.0 %

11.0 %

-47.5 %

-71.5 %

Nissan

23.6 %

18.3 %

27.0 %

28.6 %

-12.6 %

Stellantis

28.8 %

21.1 %

34.3 %

36.9 %

-15.9 %

Subaru

6.3 %

3.2 %

5.1 %

99.0 %

22.1 %

Tesla

3.1 %

22.6 %

1.9 %

-86.2 %

67.0 %

Toyota

11.1 %

12.0 %

12.6 %

-7.1 %

-11.6 %

Volkswagen Group

8.2 %

3.1 %

7.2 %

161.4 %

14.9 %

Industry

16.2 %

14.9 %

17.5 %

9.2 %

-7.4 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

BMW

2.7 %

2.3 %

2.7 %

Daimler

2.2 %

2.5 %

2.0 %

Ford

12.8 %

14.0 %

12.3 %

GM

17.1 %

16.0 %

16.7 %

Honda

8.7 %

7.4 %

8.4 %

Hyundai

5.7 %

5.3 %

5.9 %

Kia

5.2 %

4.7 %

5.2 %

Nissan

6.3 %

6.0 %

7.5 %

Stellantis

9.7 %

11.4 %

10.1 %

Subaru

3.7 %

3.6 %

3.8 %

Tesla

4.2 %

3.9 %

4.3 %

Toyota

13.4 %

14.9 %

12.7 %

Volkswagen Group

3.8 %

3.7 %

3.7 %


95.5 %

95.6 %

95.3 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

BMW

3.0 %

2.6 %

3.1 %

Daimler

2.4 %

2.7 %

2.4 %

Ford

11.0 %

12.2 %

10.4 %

GM

15.4 %

14.7 %

15.4 %

Honda

10.1 %

8.2 %

10.1 %

Hyundai

6.4 %

6.2 %

6.6 %

Kia

6.0 %

5.2 %

5.6 %

Nissan

5.8 %

5.7 %

6.6 %

Stellantis

8.3 %

10.6 %

8.1 %

Subaru

4.2 %

4.1 %

4.4 %

Tesla

4.9 %

3.5 %

5.1 %

Toyota

14.3 %

15.4 %

13.5 %

Volkswagen Group

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.2 %


95.8 %

95.2 %

95.5 %

ATP



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$69,233

$66,630

$68,176

3.9 %

1.6 %

Daimler

$79,179

$68,382

$79,373

15.8 %

-0.2 %

Ford

$53,313

$48,862

$52,560

9.1 %

1.4 %

GM

$51,853

$50,401

$52,576

2.9 %

-1.4 %

Honda

$37,753

$36,406

$38,019

3.7 %

-0.7 %

Hyundai

$37,372

$36,863

$36,729

1.4 %

1.7 %

Kia

$34,246

$34,700

$33,716

-1.3 %

1.6 %

Nissan

$36,834

$35,883

$37,817

2.7 %

-2.6 %

Stellantis

$56,804

$54,168

$55,629

4.9 %

2.1 %

Subaru

$34,836

$34,904

$34,954

-0.2 %

-0.3 %

Toyota

$43,174

$39,814

$43,068

8.4 %

0.2 %

Volkswagen Group

$48,582

$48,545

$48,823

0.1 %

-0.5 %

Industry

$45,251

$44,018

$45,651

2.8 %

-0.9 %


$1,233


-$399



Incentives



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$3,131

$1,309

$3,020

139.2 %

3.7 %

Daimler

$3,096

$1,354

$2,823

128.6 %

9.7 %

Ford

$1,496

$1,435

$1,391

4.3 %

7.5 %

GM

$2,026

$1,926

$1,837

5.2 %

10.3 %

Honda

$957

$960

$1,083

-0.3 %

-11.6 %

Hyundai

$1,081

$775

$1,086

39.4 %

-0.5 %

Kia

$819

$669

$755

22.5 %

8.5 %

Nissan

$1,944

$1,595

$1,979

21.9 %

-1.8 %

Stellantis

$2,818

$1,925

$2,525

46.4 %

11.6 %

Subaru

$832

$719

$826

15.8 %

0.8 %

Toyota

$684

$844

$750

-18.9 %

-8.8 %

Volkswagen Group

$2,655

$1,252

$2,603

112.1 %

2.0 %

Industry

$1,606

$1,327

$1,542

21.0 %

4.1 %


$278


$64



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

4.5 %

2.0 %

4.4 %

130.3 %

2.1 %

Daimler

3.9 %

2.0 %

3.6 %

97.5 %

9.9 %

Ford

2.8 %

2.9 %

2.6 %

-4.4 %

6.0 %

GM

3.9 %

3.8 %

3.5 %

2.3 %

11.9 %

Honda

2.5 %

2.6 %

2.8 %

-3.9 %

-11.0 %

Hyundai

2.9 %

2.1 %

3.0 %

37.6 %

-2.2 %

Kia

2.4 %

1.9 %

2.2 %

24.1 %

6.8 %

Nissan

5.3 %

4.4 %

5.2 %

18.7 %

0.9 %

Stellantis

5.0 %

3.6 %

4.5 %

39.6 %

9.3 %

Subaru

2.4 %

2.1 %

2.4 %

16.0 %

1.1 %

Toyota

1.6 %

2.1 %

1.7 %

-25.2 %

-9.0 %

Volkswagen Group

5.5 %

2.6 %

5.3 %

111.9 %

2.5 %

Industry

3.5 %

3.0 %

3.4 %

17.7 %

5.1 %

Revenue



Manufacturer

Apr 2023 Forecast

Apr 2022 Actual

Mar 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$60,125,012,997

$55,238,281,390

$63,142,196,182

8.8 %

-4.8 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo
