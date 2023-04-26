Compass UOL to Train 15,000 Computer Science Students in Generative AI on AWS Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital services company Compass UOL today announced it is expanding its investment in the Compass Academy training initiative to help 15,000 computer science students in universities worldwide learn to program cloud platforms and prompt engineering on generative AI tools, on Compass UOL's AI-assisted software engineering approach.

The expansion will prepare students to work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in large transformational digital projects for global enterprises in industries like financial services, consumer product goods and healthcare.

Since 2013, the Compass Academy initiative has granted over 2,600 scholarships in 180 editions in partnership with 100 universities. For this expansion, Compass UOL is now seeking to partner with more U.S. and international universities to reach underserved communities with new transformational job and career opportunities.

The University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) in Nigeria, Africa, is the latest Compass Academy partner. The program at Uniport, one of the top universities in Africa with over 37,000 enrolled students, follows the pattern of previous editions consisting of five months of training in two levels, foundational and advanced.

The foundational level combines asynchronous classes, live tutoring, and practical challenges to train students for an average of 5 months in programming languages Node and React, and in using prompt engineering on generative AI tools to develop software. Outstanding students will then take two additional months of preparation before their AWS certification exams in October. The classes also cover AWS Bedrock and AWS Code Whisperer platforms, released by AWS this week.

"When we started Compass Academy, we were 150 people and today we are 6,000, mostly software developers with many program graduates among them, including some of Compass UOL top leaders," Compass UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach told students. "We intend to continue hiring Compass Academy students because we might not know what the future will bring, but we know you will have learned to adapt."

The AWS Communities program is co-funding Compass Academy expansion to reach underprivileged students around the world. AWS certifications are in high demand because they show an overall knowledge of cloud systems independent of a specific job role.

The ability to program ecommerce, marketing, and sales systems to run on the cloud is the top technology skill companies are looking for, according to a worldwide survey of 7,900 IT professionals by education technology company Skillsoft.

