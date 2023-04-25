TruGreen Announces 2023 List of Top 20 U.S. Buggiest Cities

The spotlight shines on Los Angeles this year, taking the top spot on this year's list

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by TruGreen®, the nation's leading lawn care company whose services include mosquito, flea and tick control, and other preventative pest services found that the biggest pest challenges American homeowners anticipate for 2023 include mosquitoes (46%) and ticks (38%), among others. As such, 68% of respondents intend to invest in outdoor pest control this year, which will be particularly important as the weather starts to warm and pests reemerge.

As homeowners start to spend more time enjoying their outdoor living spaces, TruGreen has released its annual list of cities most impacted by outdoor pests. In a meta-study, compiled from data gathered from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, TruGreen ranks the top metropolitan areas most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks.

Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Atlanta, GA Tampa - St. Petersburg - Sarasota, FL Detroit, MI Cleveland - Akron, OH Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne , FL Minneapolis - Saint Paul, MN Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Indianapolis, IN Nashville, TN Raleigh-Durham, NC Charlotte, NC Columbus, OH Grand Rapids - Kalamazoo - Battle Creek, MI Greenville -Spartanburg- Asheville, NC San Antonio, TX Portland, OR

"This year, we have observed shifts in weather and temperature as they stray from traditional patterns, bringing a number of storms and other inclement weather, with predictions indicating a wet spring season ahead," said Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Technical Operations at TruGreen. "This could potentially mean a buggier spring and summer for us all. Mosquitoes and ticks in particular thrive in warm, damp environments, so it is critical that people get ahead of their pest control this year, especially if they live in one of the top 20 metropolitan areas listed. A professional service like TruGreen can help protect against and control these nuisance pests, so families can enjoy their outdoor living space without worry."

TruGreen's Mosquito Defense® and Outdoor Nuisance Pest Control programs provide a comprehensive approach via prevention and population control to protect against unwanted pests that reside outdoors. The TruGreen Perimeter Pest Control program targets other unwanted bugs and insects — such as ants, stink bugs, spiders, and cockroaches, among others — and reduces their ability to become a problem inside the home. In addition, with its TruGreen Guarantee, TruGreen will gladly visit your property as needed between scheduled visits to ensure your satisfaction.

