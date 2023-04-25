The Strong National Museum of Play Announces Official Grand Opening of 90,000 Square Foot Expansion

The Strong Set to Unveil All-New Exhibits This Summer Featuring the Largest Board and Video Game Activations in the U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strong National Museum of Play—one of the largest, history museums and the only devoted to the history and exploration of play—is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new, dynamic expansion on June 30, all part of the Neighborhood of Play transformation in Rochester, NY.

(PRNewswire)

The museum's 90,000-square-foot expansion—located at the heart of the whimsical and imaginative Neighborhood of Play developed in collaboration between The Strong, Konar Properties, and Indus Hospitality Group—will feature more than 24,000-square-feet of exhibit space dedicated to the celebration of electronic games and an additional 17,000-square-feet of outdoor, life-size board games, fit for guests of all ages.

"The Strong is putting Rochester, NY back on the map as a top destination for family fun and for gamers of all ages. We can't wait for guests to experience the magic of play even more and immerse themselves in our new exhibits," said Steve Dubnik, president & CEO of The Strong. "This expansion project has been years in the making and reflects The Strong's commitment to exploring the power of play and its influence on our development and culture. We're proud to offer guests of all ages a unique and playful experience that they will never forget."

The Strong's immersive gaming exhibit, ESL Digital Worlds, offers visitors two progressive, video game-centric areas—Level Up and High Score—where visitors can create their own personalized avatars and embark on challenging and puzzle-solving quests. Guests will also learn about the business and art of the video game industry and discover the incredible stories behind the World Video Game Hall of Fame and Women in Games exhibit.

Adding to the excitement is the Hasbro Game Park, an expansive outdoor board game exhibit where visitors can explore a larger-than-life landscape inspired by classic board games. The board game utopia will include characters from fan-favorite games, such as a fire-breathing dragon from Dungeons & Dragons, a chrome Scottie from Monopoly, and other iconic game pieces that generate the ultimate feeling of nostalgia and resurface the greatest memories of childhood. Before heading outside, visitors will be wowed by Hasbro Board Game Place, a 1,000-square-foot interactive indoor exhibit that examines and celebrates gameplay, and the social impact of board games.

In addition to the new exhibits, The Strong's expansion will feature a welcome atrium and gift shop on the first floor, and a connection to a new parking garage, all of which is being funded by Powered by Play: A Campaign for The Strong.

The Strong National Museum of Play anticipates that annual museum attendance will grow to nearly one million by 2026 with the expansion, up from a previous high of 600,000 pre-pandemic. With the new space, The Strong will be one of the largest history museums in the United States.

Rochester's Neighborhood of Play also features residential and retail spaces, including a video-game themed restaurant, as well as a new, family-friendly Hampton Inn & Suites located adjacent to the museum.

Don't miss the grand opening of The Strong's new expansion on June 30 and experience the excitement and wonder of play. For more information, visit https://www.museumofplay.org/.

About The Strong

The Strong is the only collections-based museum in the world devoted solely to play. It is home to the International Center for the History of Electronic Games, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play and houses the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.

Known widely as the nation's museum of play, The Strong blends the best features of both history museums (extensive collections) and children's museums (high interactivity) to explore the ways in which play encourages learning, creativity, and discovery and illuminates cultural history.

Independent and not-for-profit, The Strong is located in Rochester, New York, where it collects and cares for hundreds of thousands of objects including toys, dolls, board games, video games, other electronic games, and other objects that illuminate the meaning and importance of play. Together, these materials enable a multifaceted array of research, exhibition, and other interpretive activities that serve a diverse audience of adults, families, children, students, teachers, scholars, collectors, and others around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Strong National Museum of Play