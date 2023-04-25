Princess Cruises is Now Official Cruise Vacation Partner for Porsche Club of America (PCA)

The Original Love Boat Expands Relationship Providing PCA Members with Even More Opportunities to Engage with World's Most Iconic Cruise Line

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America (PCA). The move expands the cruise line's existing relationship with PCA which launched in 2022.

With the announcement – made by Princess Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Ruby Princess Captain Mario Tani at PCA's annual Werks Reunion gathering at Amelia Island, Fla. – Princess Cruises is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the organization's 150,000-plus members who will have even more opportunities to engage with Princess and its 15-ship fleet that annually visits 330 destinations on all seven continents.

PCA members will also enjoy special branded experience cruises and increased Princess presence at annual car shows, concours and conventions, along with special access to great vacation deals which are booked through a personal travel concierge dedicated just for PCA members.

"In our first year with Porsche Club of America we realized that we had created something very special, given our members' and guests' collective passion for making connections, travel and experiencing incredible machines," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Now as PCA's Official Cruise Vacation Partner, we're ready to take our partnership to the next level on land and at sea."

"PCA was the first automobile club to set sail with a host of member centric activities, many planned and hosted by Princess Cruises. They understand the passion and enthusiasm our members carry for the Porsche brand, and we see that same enthusiasm from all those involved in planning this year's Treffen at Sea," said Aaron Ambrosino, PCA National President.

"In such a short time, Princess Cruises has fully integrated into the PCA family. This partnership is incredibly special and surely sets the bar for all PCA and car club events alike." said Vu Nguyen, PCA Executive Director

One of the highlights of the partnership is an expanded line up of special cruises exclusively for PCA members throughout the year, culminating in the inaugural PCA Treffen at Sea, a seven-day cruise aboard Sky Princess operating round-trip from Fort Lauderdale Dec. 9-16, 2023. During the weeklong journey, participants will visit four of the Caribbean's most popular destinations – Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize and Mahogany Bay (Roatan) – while enjoying one-of-a-kind landside experiences just for PCA members.

Princess will also have a more prominent role at PCA's various gatherings across the country with plans to operate another sweepstakes similar to its highly successful awarding of a Princess-branded electric Porsche Taycan that attracted upwards of 900,000 entrants in 2022.

Much like a high-performance Porsche, Princess Cruises offers the ultimate customized experience for its guests with world-class dining, entertainment and activities, all powered by the Princess Medallion that provides for a uniquely personal vacation where guests can have anything they need delivered directly to them anywhere on board.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About the Porsche Club of America

Founded in September of 1955, The Porsche Club of America is a 501 (c)(7) corporation. Since then, the Club has catered to the diverse needs and interests of the Porsche owner. Its main mission is to heighten the Porsche owning and driving experience through concours, driving events and education, club racing, technical support, and unique content. PCA's official magazine, Porsche Panorama has been in continuous monthly publication since December of 1955.

