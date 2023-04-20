WEMIX3.0 welcomes Mblock as a Node Council Partner ‘WONDER 15’

Mblock's experience in node validation, NFT business and providing digital assets information to be utilized

To contribute to the security of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem and create synergy in NFT business

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMIX today welcomed Mblock, a blockchain-based service provider, as the newest member and WONDER 15 of the 40 WONDERS, the WEMIX3.0 mainnet's NCPs.

Since its establishment in 2022, Mblock has been operating validation nodes, and providing investors of digital assets with information and guides. It also specializes in IP-based NFT business, and its ecosystem expansion efforts include co-hosting the 'NFT Digital Art Fair'. Mblock will contribute to the security of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem with its unique validator experience and blockchain technologies. Expertise and infrastructure of both parties will be fully utilized in maximizing the synergetic effects in the NFT business.

"WEMIX3.0 is a pioneering blockchain project that integrates progressive goals and technologies," said Jungwook Kim, CEO of Mblock. "We are delighted to be a NCP and join the Web3 journey led by WEMIX."

More information on WEMIX3.0 WONDERS, and NCP can be found at the official website. https://40wonders.wemix.com .

About Wemade and WEMIX

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

