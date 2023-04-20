Aurisco Expands Oligonucleotide Capacity and Launches New Website

The New State-of-Art OligoPilot 2000TM solid-phase synthesizer adds cGMP manufacturing capacity to support and accelerate clinical and commercial oligonucleotide programs.

The new website shows how R&D and Innovation is the driving force of its sustainable growth, featuring its technologies, capabilities, services and products, including Oligonucleotides, peptides and small molecules for complex products.

SETÚBAL, Portugal, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On its 25th anniversary, Aurisco Pharmaceutical, an innovative pharmaceutical CRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing organization) announced the expansion of its oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity and a new edition of its corporate website – www.aurisco.com.

The new OligoPilot 2000TM solid-phase synthesizer, from Cytiva, completes Aurisco Biotech's pilot scale cGMP plant and provides immediate capacity availability to accelerate customer's clinical programs as well as Aurisco's generic oligonucleotide pipeline. The new website has been designed to offer a more user-friendly experience with more information, improved navigation and new communication functionalities. It allows visitors to explore the full CRDMO services, product portfolio and advanced technology toolbox and stay informed about the company.

"Aurisco has evolved from being a vertically integrated generic API manufacturer with fermentation and synthetic capabilities into a science based CRDMO, offering research, development and cGMP manufacturing of oligonucleotides, RNA conjugates, peptides and complex chiral small molecules. We're working with global organizations, Large Pharma, Biotechs and other CDMOs, Innovators and Generics, and felt the need to evolve our communication channels too. After launching our LinkedIn page last year, we have now launched a revised website, focused on the customer experience." – said Mr. Rafael Antunes, VP Business Development in Europe.

"The company is committed to continuous technological innovation, such as solid-phase synthesis, chromatography, photochemistry and biocatalysis. Our strong R&D, state-of-art analytical tools, advanced manufacturing capabilities and project management experience will help our customers deliver faster, better, safer and more affordable medicines to patients around the world. We've joined Manufacture 2030, Energize and Ecovadis in a true commitment to sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical supply-chains. We pay special attention to ESG and Supply-Chain Security topics. Our primary objective during the redesign process was to create a website where users can find out useful information about our company and our technologies, capabilities, and customized solutions for their particular application in the industry". said Mr. Peng Zhien, Chairman of Aurisco.

Aurisco will be present at the following conferences: RDD in Nice, France, Tides USA, in San Diego, USA CPhI China, in Shanghai, China and CPhI Worldwide in Barcelona, Spain. You are invited to visit us to learn about our latest scientific updates and to meet and network with our scientists. Schedule a meeting crdmo@auriscopharma.com.

About Aurisco

Established in 1998, Aurisco is a science-based pharmaceutical company engaged in research, development, manufacturing and marketing of complex APIs and offers CRDMO services in new modalities, such as oligonucleotides, peptides and GalNAc/PEG conjugation and complex small molecules.

With over 250 scientists in 5 R&D centers and 3 manufacturing sites, the company is building its 4th unit in Tiantai, China. Its cGMP compliance track record includes multiple USFDA, EU GMP, NMPA and PMDA inspections with no 483 and zero recalls. Aurisco has been deeply involved in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years and commits itself to sustainability and continuous technological innovation. Today the company is a leading pharmaceutical partner of well-known pharmaceutical companies worldwide in the field of complex synthesis, synthetic biology, photochemistry, micronization etc. Complete quality system, sufficient production capacity and global sales network enable the company to provide high-quality products and efficient services to our customers around the world.

Contacts: info@auriscopharma.com

Rafael Antunes, rafael@aurisco.com, M. +351 919 387 143

