Aurigo Masterworks Cloud Achieves FedRAMP In Process Status

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced that their flagship product suite, Aurigo Masterworks Cloud, has reached In Process status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) marketplace. Aurigo's software will provide federal agencies with enhanced security and monitoring capabilities, helping accelerate digital transformation for some of the largest capital programs in the country.

"We are pleased to partner with the federal government to help modernize their delivery of critical assets," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "With the increase in investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, public agencies need cloud-based solutions offering the highest standards of security and reliability. FedRAMP accreditation is a testament to the hard work put in over several years to build the safest and most resilient technology platform for our customers."

Due to the nature of their work, federal agencies require the highest level of security and companies must pass a rigorous compliance assessment to partner with FedRAMP. Aurigo Masterworks achieved FedRAMP-ready accreditation, the first major milestone in the process, in February 2022. The In Process designation is provided to vendors who have met FedRAMP-ready status, have passed additional screening criteria, and are actively working with a federal agency to deploy their solution.

Aurigo is currently working with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to modernize the agency's capital roadway construction planning and management. Masterworks will enable FHWA's internal staff of over 500 employees as well as hundreds of external vendors to collaborate over the same, cloud-based platform. The system will make offline mobile updates possible at remote project locations, improve document management, replace existing cost estimating systems, and facilitate electronic bidding and construction administration workflows.

"Complex capital programs require a robust, end-to-end technology platform to plan and build the infrastructure communities need," said Manish Sharma, Aurigo's Senior Vice President of Engineering. "With ever-increasing security threats, federal agencies are looking for systems that are scalable, secure, and easy to deploy. We are excited to partner with the FHWA and other agencies to help meet these objectives."

In addition to the FedRAMP In Process designation, Aurigo has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System Certificate by the International Organization for Standardization. ISO 22301:2019 specifies the requirements for organizations to protect against, respond, and recover when disasters arise.

Together, these two accomplishments deliver a highly secure and reliable SaaS platform to federal agencies for the nation's most critical building and infrastructure programs.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

