Uber Eats Adds PetSmart to Growing List of North American Retailers

PetSmart becomes the first national pet retailer on the Uber Eats app across the US and Canada for on-demand and scheduled delivery of must-have items.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) announced a new nationwide partnership with PetSmart, bringing its selection to the Uber Eats app, furthering its mission to help consumers get anything* they need, delivered on-demand. More than 1,600 PetSmart locations across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico are now available for pet parents to shop with Uber Eats

"Together we can help pet lovers get what they need delivered with the tap of a button—and without missing a moment."

PetSmart is offering everything from pet foods to accessories, habitats and healthcare products via the Uber Eats platform to support pet parents across North America, whether their best friend is a dog, cat, hamster, fish or anything in between. As always, Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off all eligible orders with a $15 minimum purchase. For first time orders on Pet Smart, consumers can receive $20 off $50+ from today through May 31, using the code "PETSMART20" in the U.S. and "20PETSMART" in Canada. Taxes and fees apply. See app for details.

"Convenience means something a little different for every pet parent," says Stacia Andersen, executive vice president and chief customer officer at PetSmart. "By joining the Uber Eats marketplace, we're giving pet parents yet another way to shop for new and exciting products they can only get at PetSmart in the way that best fits their preference, schedule and lifestyle."

"Pet owners know that when you're out of kibble or litter, your day just won't go as planned —I'm thrilled to be partnering with PetSmart to make pet must-haves available for delivery with just a few taps of the Uber Eats app," said Christian Freese, Head of Grocery & Retail for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "By continuing to invest in strong retail partnerships like this one we can help pet lovers get what they need delivered with the tap of a button—and without missing a moment."

Since launching its first non-food partnership in 2020, followed by the introduction of its dedicated Kids and Baby category in 2021, Uber's grocery, retail and new verticals business has grown to more than 100,000 merchant partners. PetSmart is Uber's first national pet care partner, and will anchor the app's Pet Supplies category across North America.

PetSmart joins Party City, Bed Bath & Beyond, Office Depot and other retailers on the Uber Eats app and dozens of grocery partners including The Albertsons Companies, Meijer Inc., Costco and more. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to save time and get more of what they need delivered on-demand within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

*Not literally anything. Item availability varies by market.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

