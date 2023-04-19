PAWCO FOODS AND PETA UNITE FOR ANIMAL WELFARE

PawCo strives to eliminate animals from the pet food supply chain by providing tasty, nutritious, and eco-friendly plant-based alternatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based pet food pioneer PawCo Foods partners with leading animal rights organization PETA.

The new generation of pet foodmade with plants (PRNewswire)

Since launching its proprietary plant-based pet food in August 2022, PawCo Foods has been dedicated to providing pets with healthy, environmentally friendly meal options. By partnering with renowned animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the two organizations aim to raise awareness of the benefits of plant-based pet nutrition and its role in reducing animal suffering.

"We are proud to join forces with PETA, an organization that has been at the forefront of the animal rights movement for decades. Together, we can work towards a future where our pets enjoy nutritious, cruelty-free meals, and we contribute to a greener, more compassionate world," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods.

As part of the collaboration, PawCo and PETA will work together to highlight the benefits of plant-based pet nutrition, both for pet health and for the environment. PawCo's groundbreaking plant-based pet food provides all the essential nutrients that pets require while avoiding the environmental and ethical concerns associated with traditional meat-based pet food.

About PawCo

PawCo Foods is dedicated to its mission of improving pet health by providing healthy, plant-based meals while reducing animal farming and the pet food industry's environmental footprint. Founded by Dr. Mahsa Vazin and based on love and care for animals, the company continues to innovate in the realm of plant-based nutrition for pets.

Learn more about the company at MyPawCo.com.

About PETA

PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters globally, and PETA U.S. is the largest animal rights organization in the world. PETA focuses on preventing animal suffering in laboratories, the food industry, the clothing trade, and the entertainment industry, as well as promoting cruelty-free living.

Learn more about PETA at PETA.org.

Contact information:

Company: PawCo Foods

Contact: Carolina Agredo

Email: carolina@mypawco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PawCo Foods