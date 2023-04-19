IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

Software and Consulting Led Revenue Growth; Strong Gross Profit Margin Expansion

ARMONK, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2023 earnings results.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate that clients continue turning to IBM for our unique combination of an open hybrid cloud platform, enterprise-focused AI, and business expertise to unlock productivity and drive efficiency in their operations," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "This gives us confidence in our current growth expectations for revenue and free cash flow for the year."

First-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $14.3 billion, up 0.4 percent, up 4.4 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 3 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue down 4 percent, flat at constant currency

  • Cash Flow
    - Net cash from operating activities of $3.8 billion, up $0.5 billion; free cash flow of $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion

FIRST QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

Results include impact of charges for stranded costs related to portfolio actions*
                     

Pre-tax

          

Diluted

  
           

Gross

    

Pre-tax

  

  Income

   

Net

    

Earnings

  
     

Revenue

    

Profit

    

Income*

  

Margin*

    

Income*

    

Per Share*

  

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

  

$

14.3B

  

$

7.5B

  

$

1.1B

  

7.4

%

$

0.9B

  

$

1.02

  

    Year/Year

    

0.4

%**

  

2

%

  

70

%

3.0

Pts

  

41

%

  

40

%

Operating
(Non-GAAP)

        

$

7.7B

  

$

1.4B

  

10.2

%

$

1.2B

  

$

1.36

  

    Year/Year

          

2

%

  

(4)

%

(0.5)

Pts

  

(2)

%

  

(3)

%

* Results include the impact of charges for stranded costs related to portfolio actions. YTY impact of charges for GAAP and Operating (Non-GAAP)
results: Pre-Tax Income ($0.25B); Pre-Tax Income Margin (1.8 Pts); Net Income ($0.20B); EPS ($0.22).

** 4% at constant currency

"In the quarter, we remained focused on the fundamentals of our business, increasing productivity and generating operating leverage," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we again expanded our gross profit margin, improved our underlying profit performance and increased our cash generation. We are well-positioned to continue investing for growth and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for First Quarter

  • Software — revenues of $5.9 billion, up 2.6 percent, up 5.6 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency:
       -- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
       -- Automation down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
       -- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
       -- Security down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 3 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting — revenues of $5.0 billion, up 2.8 percent, up 8.2 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting down 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations up 7 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure — revenues of $3.1 billion, down 3.7 percent, up 0.1 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency:
       -- z Systems up 7 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
       -- Distributed Infrastructure down 3 percent, flat at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 9 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency

  • Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, up 27.3 percent, up 31.0 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.8 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $1.8 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion year to year.

IBM ended the first quarter with $17.6 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $8.8 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.5 billion, totaled $58.7 billion, up $7.8 billion since the end of 2022. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company expects constant currency revenue growth of three percent to five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to revenue growth.
  • Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $10.5 billion in free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q23. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Three Months Ended

   
   

March 31, 

    
   

2023

  

2022

    

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

                

Software

  

$

5,921

  

$

5,772

    

Consulting

    

4,962

    

4,829

    

Infrastructure

    

3,098

    

3,219

    

Financing

    

196

    

154

    

Other

    

75

    

224

    

TOTAL REVENUE

    

14,252

    

14,197

    
                 

GROSS PROFIT

    

7,509

    

7,335

    
                 

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                

Software

    

79.5

%

  

78.8

%

  

Consulting

    

25.2

%

  

24.3

%

  

Infrastructure

    

51.7

%

  

50.5

%

  

Financing

    

43.9

%

  

37.7

%

  
                 

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

    

52.7

%

  

51.7

%

  
                 

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                

S,G&A

    

4,853

    

4,597

    

R,D&E

    

1,655

    

1,679

    

Intellectual property and custom development income

    

(180)

    

(121)

    

Other (income) and expense

    

(245)

    

246

    

Interest expense

    

367

    

311

    

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

    

6,451

    

6,712

    
                 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

                

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

    

1,058

    

623

    

Pre-tax margin

    

7.4

%

  

4.4

%

  

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

    

124

    

(39)

    

Effective tax rate

    

11.7

%

  

(6.3)

%

  
                 

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

  

$

934

  

$

662

    
                 

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

    

(7)

    

71

    
                 

NET INCOME

  

$

927

  

$

733

    
                 

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

                

Assuming Dilution

                

Continuing Operations

  

$

1.02

  

$

0.73

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

(0.01)

  

$

0.08

    

TOTAL

 

$

1.01

  

$

0.81

    
                 

Basic

                

Continuing Operations

  

$

1.03

  

$

0.74

    

Discontinued Operations

  

$

(0.01)

  

$

0.08

    

TOTAL

 

$

1.02

  

$

0.82

    
                 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

                

Assuming Dilution

    

917.8

    

909.2

    

Basic

    

907.5

    

899.3

    

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 
   

At

  

At
   

March 31, 

  

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2023

  

2022

ASSETS:

            

Current Assets:

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

9,337

  

$

7,886

Restricted cash

    

198

    

103

Marketable securities

    

8,057

    

852

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

    

5,757

    

6,541

Short-term financing receivables, net

    

6,662

    

7,790

Other accounts receivable, net

    

812

    

817

Inventories

    

1,603

    

1,552

Deferred costs

    

1,055

    

967

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    

2,501

    

2,611

Total Current Assets

    

35,982

    

29,118
             

Property, plant and equipment, net

    

5,344

    

5,334

Operating right-of-use assets, net

    

2,789

    

2,878

Long-term financing receivables, net

    

5,065

    

5,806

Prepaid pension assets

    

8,487

    

8,236

Deferred costs

    

846

    

866

Deferred taxes

    

6,419

    

6,256

Goodwill

    

56,193

    

55,949

Intangibles, net

    

10,905

    

11,184

Investments and sundry assets

    

1,607

    

1,617

Total Assets

  

$

133,637

  

$

127,243
             

LIABILITIES:

            

Current Liabilities:

            

Taxes

  

$

1,650

  

$

2,196

Short-term debt

    

4,887

    

4,760

Accounts payable

    

3,728

    

4,051

Deferred income

    

13,220

    

12,032

Operating lease liabilities

    

869

    

874

Other liabilities

    

6,638

    

7,592

Total Current Liabilities

    

30,993

    

31,505
             

Long-term debt

    

53,826

    

46,189

Retirement related obligations

    

9,509

    

9,596

Deferred income

    

3,443

    

3,499

Operating lease liabilities

    

2,094

    

2,190

Other liabilities

    

12,099

    

12,243

Total Liabilities

    

111,964

    

105,222
             

EQUITY:

            

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

            

Common stock

    

58,675

    

58,343

Retained earnings

    

149,253

    

149,825

Treasury stock — at cost

    

(169,544)

    

(169,484)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

    

(16,780)

    

(16,740)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

    

21,604

    

21,944
             

Noncontrolling interests

    

68

    

77

Total Equity

    

21,672

    

22,021
             

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$

133,637

  

$

127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
 
       
   

Three Months Ended

 
   

March 31, 

  

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2023

  

2022*

  

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$

3,774

  

$

3,248

  
               

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

    

1,977

    

1,631

  

Capital Expenditures, net

    

(457)

    

(378)

  
               

Free Cash Flow

    

1,340

    

1,240

  
               

Acquisitions

    

(22)

    

(698)

  

Divestitures

    

   

61

  

Dividends

    

(1,497)

    

(1,475)

  

Non-Financing Debt

    

9,692

    

4,675

  

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

    

(762)

    

(590)

  
               

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities

  

$

8,752

  

$

3,213

  

____________________

* Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended

   

March 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2023

  

2022*

Net Income from Operations

  

$

927

  

$

733

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

    

1,074

    

1,257

Stock-based Compensation

    

268

    

234

Working Capital / Other

    

(473)

    

(606)

IBM Financing A/R

    

1,977

    

1,631

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$

3,774

  

$

3,248
             

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

    

(457)

    

(378)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

    

   

61

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

    

(22)

    

(698)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

    

(7,481)

    

(344)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$

(7,960)

  

$

(1,358)
             

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

    

7,304

    

2,948

Dividends

    

(1,497)

    

(1,475)

Financing - Other

    

(99)

    

(95)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$

5,708

  

$

1,377
             

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

    

24

    

(5)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

  

$

1,547

  

$

3,263

____________________

* Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations. 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

5,921

  

$

4,962

  

$

3,098

  

$

196

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations*

  

$

1,164

  

$

382

  

$

216

  

$

100

  

Pre-tax Margin*

    

19.7

%

  

7.7

%

  

7.0

%

  

51.3

%

Change YTY Revenue

    

2.6

%

  

2.8

%

  

(3.7)

%

  

27.3

%

Change YTY Revenue - constant currency

    

5.6

%

  

8.2

%

  

0.1

%

  

31.0

%
                           
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

  
                     

(Dollars in Millions)

  

  Software

  

Consulting

  

Infrastructure

  

Financing

  

Revenue

  

$

5,772

  

$

4,829

  

$

3,219

  

$

154

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

1,134

  

$

348

  

$

199

  

$

84

  

Pre-tax Margin

    

19.7

%

  

7.2

%

  

6.2

%

  

54.6

%

____________________

  

* The first quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.26 billion for stranded costs related to portfolio actions is not included in the measure of segment
   pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system. 

  

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

7,509

  

$

148

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

7,658

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

52.7

%

  

1.0

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

53.7

%

S,G&A

  

$

4,853

  

$

(246)

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

4,607

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

(245)

    

(2)

    

5

    

   

   

(242)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,451

    

(247)

    

5

    

   

   

6,209

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

1,058

    

396

    

(5)

    

   

   

1,449

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

7.4

%

  

2.8

pts. 

  

0.0

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

10.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

124

  

$

91

  

$

(10)

  

$

(5)

  

$

 

$

200

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

11.7

%

  

3.1

pts. 

  

(0.7)

pts. 

  

(0.3)

pts. 

  

pts.

  

13.8

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

934

  

$

305

  

$

5

  

$

5

  

$

 

$

1,249

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

6.6

%

  

2.1

pts. 

  

0.0

pts. 

  

0.0

pts. 

  

pts.

  

8.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

  

$

1.02

  

$

0.33

  

$

0.01

  

$

0.01

  

$

 

$

1.36

  
                                       
   

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

  
   

Continuing Operations

  
         

Acquisition-

  

Retirement-

  

Tax

  

Kyndryl-

        
         

Related

  

Related

  

Reform

  

Related

  

Operating

  
   

GAAP

  

Adjustments (1)

  

Adjustments (2)

  

Impacts

  

Impacts (3)

  

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

  

$

7,335

  

$

181

  

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

7,516

  

Gross Profit Margin

    

51.7

%

  

1.3

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

pts.

  

52.9

%

S,G&A

  

$

4,597

  

$

(286)

  

$

 

$

 

$

(0)

  

$

4,311

  

Other (Income) & Expense

    

246

    

(1)

    

(202)

    

   

(222)

    

(179)

  

Total Expense & Other (Income)

    

6,712

    

(287)

    

(202)

    

   

(222)

    

6,001

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

    

623

    

468

    

202

    

   

222

    

1,515

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

    

4.4

%

  

3.3

pts. 

  

1.4

pts. 

  

pts. 

  

1.6

pts.

  

10.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income
Taxes (4)

  

$

(39)

  

$

109

  

$

58

  

$

116

  

$

 

$

244

  

Effective Tax Rate

    

(6.3)

%

  

9.1

pts. 

  

4.6

pts. 

  

7.7

pts. 

  

0.9

pts.

  

16.1

%

Income from Continuing Operations

  

$

662

  

$

359

  

$

144

  

$

(116)

  

$

222

  

$

1,271

  

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

    

4.7

%

  

2.5

pts. 

  

1.0

pts. 

  

(0.8)

pts. 

  

1.6

pts.

  

9.0

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

  

$

0.73

  

$

0.39

  

$

0.16

  

$

(0.13)

  

$

0.24

  

$

1.40

  

____________________

(1)  Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related
       to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)  Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
       curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)  Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM.

(4)  Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As
       Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

