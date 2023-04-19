Architect Launches Institutional Trading Technology Suite for Derivatives and Digital Assets in Private Beta

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company") today announced the private beta launch of its first product, a low-latency financial technology platform designed for institutional trading in traditional and digital asset markets. The platform will provide financial firms and professional investors with comprehensive trading and portfolio management tools, encompassing market visualization, historical algorithm simulation, discretionary execution, cross-venue/cross-chain asset monitoring, and a GPT-4-powered trading algorithm code generator. The platform is supported by proprietary low-latency data normalization and market connectivity infrastructure. Private beta users will be selected from a waitlist to test features and infrastructure performance.

Clients of Architect will be able to trade futures and digital assets across a wide variety of exchanges and decentralized protocols, as well as with over-the-counter liquidity providers, using industry-defining technology, tools, and security features. The platform will feature integrations with major exchanges and trading venues, including CME Group, Coinbase, and Uniswap, and with futures clearing firms StoneX and Wedbush Securities. In-app OTC services will be provided by B2C2, Galaxy, Wintermute, and other trading firms. The platform features API connectivity to Qualified Custodians, including within Anchorage Digital and BitGo, and also provides technologically innovative solutions for self-custody of digital assets.

In addition, Architect has entered into a strategic partnership with StoneX, with the aim of leveraging the global financial services firm's infrastructure and liquidity network to facilitate trading in additional asset classes later this year.

Brett Harrison, founder and CEO of Architect, commented on the news: "Financial markets of 2023 present firms with unique technological challenges that haven't yet been addressed in a holistic way. As more institutions move into digital asset markets, and as traditional markets move further toward digitizing instruments and fundamental processes, we aim to provide firms with trading technology that both positions them well for the future and exceeds the performance of the systems they currently use. It's exciting to build brand new technology at this inflection point for market structure, and our team looks forward to collaborating with institutions across the financial industry to guide our growth."

Architect's private beta launch follows the Company's announcement that it raised a $5 million pre-product seed round in January from investors including Circle Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, SALT Fund, and SV Angel.

