AARC-360 ACCREDITED BY IAS TO AUDIT AGAINST THE UPDATED ISO 27001:2022 STANDARD

AARC-360 Expands ISO Audits to Updated ISO 27001:2002 Standard

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a trusted name in security and compliance audits, has been accredited to now audit against the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard. This update reflects AARC-360's commitment to providing its clients with the most up-to-date and comprehensive security audits to protect their information.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sets standards for best security practices around the world. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized certification in the family of standards that can testify that a company has a rigorous, highly effective information system. The recently released ISO 27001: 2022 standard is the latest version, set to replace the ISO 27001:2013 standard by October 31, 2025.

"We are excited to announce that AARC-360 is now auditing against the updated ISO 27001:2022 standard," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder and CEO of AARC-360. "Our team of experienced auditors is well-equipped to provide comprehensive and reliable security audits that align with the latest ISO 27001 requirements, helping our clients achieve and maintain robust information security management systems."

With expanded services to audit the ISO 27001:2022 standard, AARC-360 plans to continue providing top-notch security audits to organizations worldwide.

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk and compliance services. Our customers gain tangible business value from our guidance that keeps their information, systems, and processes safe, secure and in compliance with applicable regulations. We make the right IT compliance and cybersecurity risk management attainable for our clients.

For more information about AARC-360 and our ISO 27001 service offering please click here.

