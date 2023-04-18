STAYPINEAPPLE CELEBRATES EARTH DAY BY COMMITTING TO IMPACTFUL ACTION

From increasing its use of renewable energy to the rollout of a PATH reusable and refillable water bottle program, Staypineapple commits to practices that are better for guests, team members and the planet

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the Pacific Northwest based boutique hotel brand, announces expanded commitments to a better future by identifying and addressing areas where the company can improve on its already extensive green initiatives.

PATH reusable water bottles and Quench Water Bar station. (PRNewswire)

"We always strive to provide experiences that are better for the environment," says Dina Belon , Chief Operating Officer.

"Staypineapple has worked incredibly hard over the years to provide exceptional experiences that guests can also feel good about. In everything we do, we consider the impact on our guests, team members, communities, the planet and all of the creatures that inhabit it," says Dina Belon, Chief Operating Officer at Staypineapple. "From 70% renewable energy usage at our hotels to installing refillable soap dispensers instead of following the industry standard of single-use soap bottles, we have always strived to provide better experiences that are better for the environment. But we know we can do more, and it is with this in mind that we are making new commitments to our guests and team members. Staypineapple was built on our founder Michelle Barnet's belief that we have a 'responsibility to always do better,' so that is exactly what we are going to do."

The first of these commitments is to completely eliminate all single-use plastic water bottles from the hotel group's operations by the end of 2023 through offering guests a complimentary reusable water bottle and water refill stations. Currently, Staypineapple boasts "unlimited bottled water" to guests as one of its differentiating perks, and while this amenity has proven to be one of the most popular offerings, the company is excited to have found an option that is a better value for guests and a better solution for the environment. Staypineapple will now offer guests complimentary PATH refillable water bottles , as well as access to Quench Water Bar refill stations, complete with options such as still or sparkling and hot or cold water. After a successful pilot at Staypineapple's San Diego property received overwhelmingly positive feedback, it was confirmed that guests appreciate an elevated amenity option that also gives the opportunity to participate in the brand's reuse and recycle efforts. Staypineapple is now poised to roll the program out nationwide in the coming months.

Another boasted amenity that Staypineapple offers guests is unlimited in-room coffee and tea, utilizing Keurig machines and specially-curated branded Keurig K-Cups. This too has been a favorite amenity for hotel guests, and Staypineapple understands that instead of eliminating this offering, they must do better and provide guests with a more earth-conscious solution. The process of sourcing a 100% compostable K-Cup option has begun with a commitment to replace all previous K-Cups nationwide by the end of 2023.

In addition, Staypineapple has evaluated a number of its existing green initiatives, and has set commitment goals to improve upon these already industry-leading programs in the coming years:

Staypineapple commits to increasing the percentage of renewable energy used in operating its hotels from the current 70% renewable energy to 90% renewable energy by 2026.

The disruption of the hospitality business due to the pandemic and staffing shortages has had a negative impact on waste diversion efforts within hotel operations, Staypineapple is committed to increasing its recyclables and compost diversion from the current 30% to 50% by 2024. Beyond bringing recycling efforts back to pre-pandemic levels, by 2027 Staypineapple commits to a 75% recycling rate throughout its portfolio.

Staypineapple's final step for a better and greener hospitality operation is its recent signing of AHLA's ResponsibleStay commitment , which focuses on improving environmental and social responsibility in 4 pillars of sustainability, waste reduction, water conservation, energy efficiency and responsible sourcing practices. "We are committed with AHLA to strengthen environmental programs and to 'provide a more responsible stay' for our guests," says Belon, "as we must take on the responsibility to protect the future of the planet and support the communities where we work."

Staypineapple (PRNewswire)

