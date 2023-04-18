NATALIE DE FAZIO NAMED PRESIDENT OF EXPERIENCE PINNACLE LIVE

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Pinnacle Live, a premium event experience and technology company for the hospitality and event industry, today announced that Natalie De Fazio has been named President. In her new role, De Fazio will be responsible for leading Pinnacle Live's growth trajectory, driving the strategic path of the company and ensuring Pinnace Live consistently exceeds the expectations of its customers and investors.

Natalie De Fazio, President Pinnacle Live (PRNewswire)

"Natalie's leadership abilities have quickly established Pinnacle Live as a premier hospitality technology company providing in-house services and event solutions for hotel partners," said Eddy Eisenberg, CEO of Pinnacle Live. "Natalie's critical thinking and empathetic leadership has been the driving force in the company's journey since its formation."

"Natalie is a strategic visionary with an impressive history of success," said Joe Popolo, Chairman of Pinnacle Live's Board of Directors. "Natalie did an amazing job of leading the team that stood up Pinnacle Live from scratch in 12 months. She combines a deep understanding of the industry, outstanding management skills and an eye for exceeding client expectations. With Natalie at the helm, Pinnacle Live will continue to grow in the event hospitality industry by relentlessly delivering on its brand promise to elevate expectations. We are excited to move into this next phase of Pinnacle Live's success with Natalie."

About Natalie De Fazio

Ms. De Fazio has more than 20 years professional experience serving as a consultant and executive management. Her experience has spanned a wide range of industries. Most recently, her work has been concentrated in the meetings and events space; developing a genuine affinity for the industry when she started with The Freeman Company in early 2017 as VP of Corporate Strategy and then served on the Executive Committee for Encore Event Technologies, to lead global initiatives, and steer strategic priorities.

About Pinnacle Live

Established in 2021 by a team of industry veterans, Pinnacle Live creates and executes meetings and live events for the hospitality industry, event organizers and corporate productions. We elevate in-person, virtual and hybrid event expectations for people, hotels and event professionals who demand better. Our size and structure enable us to work efficiently, pivot quickly and customize solutions to ensure the best possible live experience, every time. Learn more about Pinnacle Live Event at www.pinnaclelive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinnacle Live, LLC