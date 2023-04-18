Lithium-ion battery using 3DOM Alliance's X-SEPA(TM) achieves extended lifespan under high temperature conditions, exceeding conventional battery lifespan at normal temperature

Aim to propel electrification in hotter regions of the world with battery lifespan of about 9,000 cycles at 60℃

TOKYO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DOM Alliance Inc. ("3DOM Alliance") today announced the development of a lithium-ion battery with the company's proprietary X-SEPA™ separator and high temperature-resistant electrolyte optimized for use in high temperature environments. Data from charge-discharge cycle life testing shows that battery lifespan under high temperature conditions exceeds that of conventional batteries under normal temperature conditions. 3DOM Alliance expects the lifespan to reach approximately 9,000 cycles.

Developed by 3DOM Alliance, the X-SEPA™ is comprised of multiple layers of 3DOM (3-dimensionally ordered macroporous) separators, which are highly heat-resistant polyimide membranes that contain a uniform three-dimensional array of pores. This contributes to longer battery lifespan as well as improved reliability, heat resistance, and high-rate charge and discharge. Preparing for mass production, 3DOM Alliance began providing X-SEPA™ samples in February 2023.

The global decarbonization movement has brought forward the growing need for electric mobility solutions, especially in developing nations – many of which count amongst the hotter regions of the world. However, high temperatures cause the degradation of general-purpose electrolyte, which significantly shortens battery lifespan. This hinders the practicality of battery electrification and contributes to increased manufacturing, waste, and costs.

Responding to market needs in high-temperature regions, 3DOM Alliance has developed a lithium-ion battery with extended lifespan under high temperature conditions by using the X-SEPA™ in combination with a high temperature-resistant electrolyte. The high temperature-resistant electrolyte suppresses degradation in high temperature environments based on its high viscosity and high boiling point, but it has been difficult to use in lithium-ion batteries because its high viscosity makes it incompatible with general-purpose polypropylene separators. In contrast, the highly porous structure of the X-SEPA™ and the high wettability of its polyimide material to organic electrolytes enable the use of electrolytes with high viscosity and high boiling points.

Figure 1. Comparison of charge-discharge cycle life at 60℃. Source: 3DOM Alliance (PRNewswire)

3DOM Alliance conducted charge-discharge cycle life testing at 60℃ to evaluate the lifespan and durability of batteries equipped with the X-SEPA™ and high temperature-resistant electrolyte in comparison with batteries using a general-purpose separator and electrolyte. As shown in Figure 1, interim results of ongoing testing show that the battery equipped with the X-SEPA™ and high temperature-resistant electrolyte demonstrates significantly higher capacity retention. Even under high temperature conditions, the charge-discharge cycle life of this battery exceeds the charge-discharge cycle life of conventional batteries in a normal temperature environment.

As shown in Figure 2, 3DOM Alliance estimates that the battery equipped with the X-SEPA™ and high temperature-resistant electrolyte may achieve a charge-discharge cycle life of approximately 9,000 cycles when end-of-life is set at 60% capacity retention. 3DOM Alliance plans to verify this through continued testing and announce further results as they become available.

Figure 2. Prediction of charge-discharge cycle life (square root) for battery with X-SEPATM and high temperature-resistant electrolyte. Source: 3DOM Alliance (PRNewswire)

3DOM Alliance's subsidiary noco-noco Pte. Ltd. ("noco-noco"), a Singapore-based decarbonization solution provider, plans to provide batteries equipped with the X-SEPATM through services that leverage resulting battery characteristics, including long lifespan under high temperature conditions. Currently, noco-noco is working to introduce 3DOM Alliance's battery technology in mobility applications through multiple projects in Southeast Asia, including an electric minibus project with Assemblepoint Co., Ltd. announced earlier this month. Utilizing the X-SEPA™, noco-noco aims to address the need for batteries that can achieve higher performance and sustainability in hot climates in order to accelerate electrification in target markets such as South and Southeast Asia.

About 3DOM Alliance Inc.

Established in Japan in 2014, 3DOM Alliance Inc. strives to solve environmental problems through the research and development of cutting-edge technologies and business models that promote decarbonization and ecological conservation. For more information on 3DOM Alliance Inc., visit www.3dom.co.jp

About noco-noco Pte. Ltd.

noco-noco Pte. Ltd. is a decarbonization solutions provider working to accelerate the global transformation to a carbon-neutral economy and an affiliated entity to 3DOM Alliance. Through use of the X-SEPA™, a proprietary multilayer battery separator, and by providing sustainable mobility services and an innovative energy management platform, noco-noco addresses the need for clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions. For more information on noco-noco, visit www.noco-noco.com

