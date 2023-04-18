TFOS Report on Vision-Compromising Challenges Announced



BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society (TFOS), a world leader in eye health research and education, announced their new global Workshop report, entitled "A Lifestyle Epidemic: Ocular Surface Disease," which will be published this quarter in The Ocular Surface journal.

The World Health Organization indicates that eye problems are increasingly linked to lifestyle choices.1 "Lifestyle defines the way in which a person lives. The way we live can impact our environment, but it can also affect our health," explained Dr. Jennifer Craig, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Head of the Ocular Surface Laboratory at the University of Auckland in New Zealand.

"This new TFOS Report focuses on the direct and indirect impacts that everyday lifestyle choices and challenges have on ocular surface health – from screen time, to our beauty routines, to our nutrition, to where we live," stated Amy Gallant Sullivan, Executive Director, TFOS. "It is our mission as a world-renowned scientific society to advance our understanding and educate the public and professionals about how our choices impact our eyes, our vision, and our quality of life," commented Dr. Monica Alves, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Campinas, Brazil.

"The study of ocular surface disease has evolved dramatically in the last years and TFOS has played an instrumental role in this transformation," explained Dr. Jennifer Craig "TFOS Reports play a critical role in consolidating and translating published science and literature while inspiring future research by identifying the gaps and unmet needs."

"This TFOS Lifestyle Workshop report involved 158 experts from 38 countries around the world, required almost three years to complete, and was committed to an evidence-based approach and a process of open communication, dialogue and transparency, in order to achieve a consensus concerning lifestyle choices and ocular surface disease," concluded David A. Sullivan, PhD, Founder, TFOS.

ABOUT TFOS

Founded in 2000, the Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society is a world leader in eye health education headquartered in Boston, USA. A 501(c)3 non-profit foundation, TFOS is dedicated to advancing the research, literacy, and educational aspects of the scientific field of the eye's surface. More information about TFOS and the Report is available at: https://www.tearfilm.org/.

Note to Editors: The TFOS Lifestyle Workshop was supported by unrestricted donations to TFOS from Alcon, Allergan an AbbVie Company, Bausch + Lomb, Bruder Healthcare, CooperVision, CSL Seqirus, Dompé, ESSIRI Labs, ESW-Vision, Eye Drop Shop, I-MED Pharma, KALA Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoires Théa, Santen, Novartis, Shenyang Sinqi Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Trukera Medical and URSAPHARM.

1. World report on vision (2019) Retrieved from https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/world-report-on-vision

Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society

Boston, MA - 02113 USA

Amy Gallant Sullivan

Executive Director

+1617-605-7128

amy@tearfilm.org @Eyeppl

View original content:

SOURCE TFOS - Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society