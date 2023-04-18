JL Audio Launches MediaMaster® Remote App, Enabling Remote System Control from most Mobile Devices

Easy-to-use MediaMaster® Remote app for iOS and Android devices provides

complete wireless control of JL Audio's MM105 and MM105-HR marine source units.

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, the leader in premium, high-performance marine audio systems, announced the launch of its MediaMaster® Remote app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Designed to work with the latest JL Audio MediaMaster marine audio source units and network controllers, including the MM105, MM105-HR and MMR-40, the MediaMaster Remote app connects via Bluetooth Low Energy technology and offers comprehensive control of all system features and settings.

"These apps represent an exciting control upgrade for the vast number of vessels that feature the latest MediaMaster audio source units as standard or optional equipment," said Stephen Leigh, Sr. Vice President, Electronic Engineering, JL Audio. "The wireless control functionality and display of music data offered by the apps is comprehensive, far exceeding the features found on typical wired controllers and key fob-style remote controls."

The MediaMaster Remote app from JL Audio furthers the brand's mission of providing the absolute best sounding and feature-rich audio solutions for boating, powersports and RV customers. JL Audio's MediaMaster Remote app features a clean, intuitive user interface that mirrors the UI layout and menu structure of its MM105 source unit, MMR-40 network controller, and the JL Audio control apps for popular multi-function display (MFD) systems.

Main control functions of MediaMaster Remote mobile app include:

Power ON/OFF

Source navigation and selection

Stored presets

All volume level controls (master & individual zones)

All subwoofer level controls (master & individual zones)

All tone & balance controls (master & individual zones)

Source specific settings

The JL Audio MediaMaster Remote iOS and Android apps are available immediately for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. App functionality requires no additional hardware but requires the latest source unit software (version 1.0.1325) to be installed, which can be downloaded here: http://www.jlaudio.com/MediaMaster-Support.

Click here for the press kit, complete with photos.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

