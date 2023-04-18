Glow Financial Services Announces New Addition to its Prestigious Board of Advisors

Former CEO of Verizon Consumer Group will join the leading consumer electronics technology company as a new board member at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth
NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow today announces that Ronan Dunne has joined its Board of Advisors currently comprised of eight former CEOs of telecoms companies, two financing experts and the former CBI President.
In addition to being the former CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, Dunne was previously CEO of Telefónica UK (O2). He recently left Verizon after more than six years as President/CEO.
The Board is currently helping Glow to achieve its strategic growth objectives and market expansion. The company is currently expanding across the globe with a major global OEM, has secured a new contract with a large telecom in the EU, and continues its expansion in Asia and the USA.
Current members of the Board include:
Niek Jan Van Damme
Former CEO, Deutsch Telekom Germany, current Telstra Board Member; Also Chairman of the Board, NGN Fiber Network; Board Advisor, LotusFlare
Lord Karan Bilimoria
Current President of the CBI, member of the UK's upper chamber, the House of Lords and founder of Cobra Beer
Jim Mooney
Former Executive Chairman of Virgin Media; former Sirius and RCN Board Member
Nadir Mohamed
Former CEO of Rogers, current TD Bank Board Member, among others
Paul A. Gould
Current Managing Director and EVP at Allen & Co, LLC, current Liberty Global PLC and Warner Discovery Inc. Board Member; Board of Trustees for Cornell University, and previously served as a director of DirecTV
Manuel Cubero
Former CEO of Kabel Deutschland, current United Internet Board Member; President of the European Cable Communications Association
John Meeks
Current Managing Director, TA Associates; former Asurion investor
Blaik Kirby
Current Group President, Bell Canada Consumer and SMB
Glenn Lurie
Former CEO, AT&T Mobile & Consumer, current Board Member of Avis; Former CEO of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
Eelco Blok
Former CEO, KPN, current Board Member of Telstra and the OTE Group; Co-chairman of the Dutch National Cyber Security Council, a director for the international association, GSMA
Gavin Patterson
Former Group CEO, British Telecom, former Chief Strategy Officer Salesforce
The Board's combined skills will help guide Glow through new and exciting opportunities as well as strengthen our commitment to being a trusted technology partner.
About Glow Financial Services
Glow Financial Services is a global consumer electronics tech company with three new platforms including a FinTech, InsurTech and GreenTech capability providing device financing and insurance through large channel partners. These partners include mobile operators, OEMs and retailers. For more information, visit www.GlowGFS.com
