Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hosting Virtual 'Meet the Expert' Series: Blocking TGFβ with CRB-601--a New Play for an Old Target

First in the series to occur on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

NORWOOD, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today announced that the Company will host the first in the series of virtual 'Meet the Expert' events titled Blocking TGFβ with CRB-601—a New Play for an Old Target, on April 25th at 11:00 AM ET.

The event will feature Jeffrey Clarke, MD (Duke University School of Medicine) and Joan Seoane, PhD (Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology). These distinguished researchers will discuss the challenges and potential opportunities in targeting Transforming Growth Factor β (TGFβ) in oncology. Dr. Clarke is a leading expert in the area of immuno-oncology in the setting of NSCLC, and Dr. Seoane has published extensively on the role of TGFβ in tumor immunosuppression and development of translational tools to guide treatment.

This event will focus on CRB-601, an anti-integrin αvβ8 monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of latent-TGFβ expressed within the tumor microenvironment. This blockade is designed to reduce local TGFβ levels that are known to promote tumor growth. In non-clinical studies, CRB-601 significantly inhibits tumor growth both as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibition. CRB-601 is scheduled for IND submission in the second half of 2023.

About Corbus

Corbus is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' current pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

