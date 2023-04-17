CARIBOU COFFEE ANNOUNCES NO ADDED CHARGE FOR NON-DAIRY MILK OPTIONS

Free non-dairy customization will be a Caribou Perks® member exclusive when guests order ahead through the app

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee, a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted beverages, announced today that beginning May 4, Caribou Perks members can continue to customize their favorite beverages with non-dairy milk for no additional charge, simply by ordering ahead via the Caribou Coffee app.

"Caribou is committed to the pursuit of delivering delicious drinks as well as meaningful value to our team, guests and environment," says Erin Newkirk, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Caribou Coffee. "Dairy-free and plant-based offerings are increasingly important to our guests and to our planet, which is why we are thrilled to announce that Caribou Perks loyalty program members can now customize their beverages with non-dairy milk at no additional charge when they order in the Caribou app."

Currently, nearly 20 percent of all Caribou guests' beverage orders are customized with oatmilk or almondmilk, and Caribou Perks members, specifically app users, continue to lead that increasing demand. Earlier this year, Caribou began offering all guests the opportunity to enjoy complimentary non-dairy milk options in locations nationwide, a limited time offer announced through May 3. Now planned as a Caribou Perks exclusive, loyalty members will continue receiving non-dairy customization at no additional charge, when placing their order through the Caribou Coffee app.

Caribou's loyalty members receive many great rewards and exclusives - from a free birthday drink and discounts, to insider access and special promos. Beginning May 4, free non-dairy customization when ordering via the app will be an added benefit as the brand continues to curate a menu that celebrates several plant-based items. Try Caribou's signature Crafted Press made with Oatmilk and topped with Oatmilk Cold Foam, a Vanilla Espresso Shaker with Oatmilk, or the Just Egg™ Roasted Tomato and Pesto Flatbread.

Caribou Perks members can easily order and pick up their favorites by ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn points for in-store, drive-thru, curbside or delivery. The mobile app allows guests to save favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse. For more information on the ways to customize your favorite Caribou drink with non-dairy options please visit https://www.cariboucoffee.com/non-dairy/. Joining Caribou Perks loyalty reward program is free and easy. To enroll in Caribou Perks, guests can visit https://www.cariboucoffee.com/caribou-perks/ or text "Perks" to 762-CARIBOU.

