Wines of Alsace USA Launches Fourth Edition of Alsace Rocks in Boston

BOSTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Alsace USA — in tandem with Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company — has launched the 4th edition of Alsace Rocks, a trade, media and consumer campaign. This year's focus market is Boston, MA, and the program kicks off with events for trade and media along with a series of complimentary tastings for consumers at Boston-area retail locations through June.

Wine trade and media can experience the versatility and food-friendliness of Alsace wines over the course of two days. The first tasting event on April 18th will highlight Riesling and Gewurztraminer, with seafood pairings by Puritan & Company, while the second event on April 19th will focus on the "three Pinots" of Alsace (Gris, Blanc & Noir), with an array of assorted bites such as lobster popovers and mini grilled cheese sandwiches by Woods Hill Pier 4. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample Crémant d'Alsace Brut and Rosé at both tastings.

"Visiting Alsace is a memory of a lifetime. The diversity of wines and range of possibilities are endless," shares Nader Asgari Tari, Wine Director at Bin 26. "Boston has been a historically important market for Alsace. The wines are perfectly suited to enjoy with Boston seafood and oysters," he adds.

Wines by the following renowned Alsace producers will be featured at the trade and media tastings: Albert Boxler, Albert Mann, Allimant-Laugner, Barmès-Buecher, Charles Frey, Hugel, Jean-Baptiste Adam, Kuentz-Bas, Lucien Albrecht, Mélanie Pfister, Ostertag, Pierre Sparr, Schlumberger, Schoenheitz, Schoffit, Trimbach, Willm and Zind-Humbrecht.

"We are thrilled to bring Alsace Rocks to Boston," commented Foulques Aulagnon, Export Marketing Manager of the Alsace Wine Board/Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace (CIVA). "This is a dynamic market with a lot of growth opportunity and we are so pleased to support our local partners."

The Alsace Rocks Boston campaign continues through June, with in-store consumer wine tastings and promotions throughout the metro area. Tastings will include educational materials to support consumers' understanding of the Alsace region.

The program is part of a national campaign created by Teuwen Communications in 2018, and now rolled out by CIVA in 12 countries. It includes targeted media relations, strategic influencer partnerships and promotions with Wine.Com this summer. Past iterations of Alsace Rocks events have taken place in NYC, Chicago and Los Angeles.

To view the Alsace Rocks tasting schedule at participating retail locations in Boston, visit https://www.alsacerocks.com . Trade and media wishing to register for the tastings at Puritan & Company and Woods Hill Pier 4 should visit https://www.alsacerocks.com/boston-2023 .

Stay up-to-date by following Wines of Alsace USA on Instagram ( @drinkalsace ), Facebook ( @WinesofAlsaceUSA ) and Twitter ( @drinkalsace ).

About Alsace Wines

Located in northeastern France, Alsace is nestled between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River. On the Vosges foothills, vineyards are planted on 13 soil types. Alsace grows seven main varieties including dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, exuberant Gewurztraminer, elegant Pinot Noir, and more. From traditional-method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it all.

About Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine, and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touch points, with powerful results.

