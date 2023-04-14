VEGAMOUR Launches New Brand Campaign "Hair You Didn't Think You Could Have"

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VEGAMOUR, the leading holistic hair wellness brand, announces their new "Hair You Didn't Think You Could Have" campaign, which highlights the brand's holistic hair solutions as real consumers navigate through different life stages. Launching today, the campaign highlights the real and the life-changing results a group of consumers have achieved thanks to the radical innovation and unprecedented ingredient integrity behind VEGAMOUR.

The "Hair You Didn't Think You Could Have" campaign centers around five actual users, who each experience once of the common causes for hair loss and other hair concerns including stress, hormonal imbalance due to postpartum and menopausal changes, or other health issues. For the campaign, VEGAMOUR identified five authentic, long time users of the brand, including Celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher and San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancer WanTing Zhao in the casting. The brand worked with creative agency Bennett & Clive to produce the campaign, with VEGAMOUR Creative Director Vinny Cresta, and External Creative Directors, Ariella Gogol and Helen Steed at the helm.

"'At VEGAMOUR, our unwavering commitment to incorporating sustainably-harvested, plant-based ingredients with clinically proven efficacy into all of our products has led to genuine transformations in our customers' personal hair journeys. These transformations have evoked an overwhelming response from thousands of VEGAMOUR customers who continue to graciously share their stories with us," said Dan Hodgdon, CEO and Founder of VEGAMOUR. "With this exciting new brand campaign, we're thrilled to be able to share some of these remarkable experiences which detail how our unique, personalized approach to hair wellness has helped improved not only their hair, but also their confidence in themselves and their personal well-being."

While over 50% of women are estimated to confront hair loss during their lifetime, the topic has remained a taboo, leaving those dealing with the concern feeling alone and vulnerable. This campaign breaks new ground by spotlighting this topic, reflecting on how campaign subjects felt tackling these concerns.

"As a hairstylist for two decades, I see a lot of heads of hair. I'm often the first person women and men turn to when they're faced with hair concerns" said celebrity stylist and campaign ambassador Ashley Streicher. "I've been recommending VEGAMOUR to my clients for years and have seen first-hand the difference it makes to not only achieving hair goals, but also self-confidence. I'm thrilled to help share these results with people across the country, outside of my clientele."

The "Hair You Didn't Think You Could Have" will include a fully-integrated mix of advertising across online and streaming video, out of home, podcast, social content, email and SMS marketing channels.

The new brand campaign comes on the heels of the brand's newest launch, the HYDR-8 Collection, which expanded the brand's portfolio to address concerns of hydration. VEGAMOUR is one of the fastest rising new brands at Sephora, thanks to their holistic, clean, high-performance approach. The brand sells one of their cult-favorite GRO Hair Serums every 22 seconds. VEGAMOUR's recent expansion includes territories across the globe, launching in the UK, EU, China, Australia and UAE in 2022. VEGAMOUR plans to continue expanding to new categories throughout 2023.

VEGAMOUR is available at Sephora stores nationwide, Sephora.com and at Vegamour.com.

