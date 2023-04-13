TUMI AND McLAREN COLLABORATE TO CELEBRATE SIX DECADES OF McLAREN WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION ALONGSIDE LANDO NORRIS

Each piece in the limited-edition collection nods to the history of the renowned elite motorsports and luxury supercar maker through road and race car-inspired design elements

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI launched its limited-edition TUMI | McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection to celebrate six decades since the founding of elite motorsports team and luxury supercar maker McLaren. The collection was unveiled in the final installment of the brand's Spring 2023 campaign, entitled "Unpack Tomorrow," featuring returning TUMI Crew member and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris .

(Left to Right) Velocity Backpack, Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On, Torque Sling (PRNewswire)

"As two brands rooted in the creation of world-class, performance luxury products with a true understanding of how technology and functionality coincide, the synergies between TUMI and McLaren are undeniable," said TUMI's Creative Director, Victor Sanz. "We are thrilled to have collaborated on this collection with McLaren, utilizing their famous papaya color and combining modern, lightweight materials to create luggage, bags and accessories that celebrate their 60th anniversary."

TUMI and McLaren's commemorative collaboration will continue to seamlessly integrate fashion, lifestyle and technology with its newest seasonal pieces through a combination of cutting-edge technology, innovation, and design excellence.

Designed to accommodate the needs of pioneers, travelers and adventurers on the go, the collection offers a range of limited-edition styles in McLaren's signature papaya colorway, including the Velocity Backpack, Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On, and Torque Sling, as seen in Lando's "Unpack Tomorrow" campaign images. The new collection officially dropped today, April 13th, and is now available to shop in TUMI stores worldwide and on TUMI.com .

"Together with TUMI, we wanted to build on the success of our core and carbon fiber collections with a bespoke capsule edit to celebrate sixty years of McLaren," said Goran Ozbolt, Chief Designer of McLaren Automotive. "This edition of luxury travel pieces also celebrates our founder Bruce McLaren's passion for looking to the future, pushing the boundaries, and matching effortless functionality with a modern design language that reflects the ethos of both companies."

Lando's installment of "Unpack Tomorrow," which follows that of fellow TUMI Crew members Richarlison de Andrade and Reneé Rapp, features the racing superstar in a short-film montage of his travels, showcasing a hybrid McLaren Artura supercar and the ways that his TUMI bag's performance matches his own.

The Formula 1 driver's campaign video reintroduces best-selling pieces from TUMI's core TUMI | McLaren collection which the brand has relaunched this season, furthering the celebration of McLaren's special anniversary and the ongoing partnership between the international travel and lifestyle and luxury automotive brands.

In addition to the launch of the 60th Anniversary collection, TUMI will be amplifying its partnership with McLaren through a global content series at key Grand Prix races, including multiple community engagement tactics, influencer talent, and exclusive giveaway prizes.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

About McLaren Group:

Sixty years ago, New Zealand-born racer, engineer and visionary Bruce McLaren set-up the racing team in England that remains one of the world's most successful names in motorsport. McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 World Championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans at its first attempt. In the 1960s, Bruce himself unveiled the M6GT, the first ever McLaren supercar, reflecting his vision to produce the world's finest cars for track and road.

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses. Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US. The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England. With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK's largest independent companies.

McLaren F1 driver, Lando Norris, with limited-edition Velocity Backpack (PRNewswire)

