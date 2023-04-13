DataDome to Demonstrate How It Mitigates 100% of Automated Threats at RSA Conference 2023

Attendees Will See First-Hand How DataDome Detects and Mitigates Bot and Online Fraud Attacks with Unparalleled Accuracy and Zero Compromise

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot mitigation, is proud to announce that it is returning to RSA Conference 2023 .

DataDome's team of BotBuster experts, including co-founder and CEO Benjamin Fabre , will be at booth N-5270 from April 24- 27, ready to discuss how DataDome's award-winning solution prevents 100% of automated threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise.

"We are excited to return to RSAC and connect with thousands of cybersecurity professionals who share our passion for debilitating fraudsters," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "Now more than ever, online businesses are bearing the consequences of automated cyberattacks and fraud, and are clamoring for solutions that can comprehensively address this problem. I'm looking forward to demonstrating how taking a transversal approach that cuts across security and fraud silos can put enterprises back in the driver's seat and empower them to fight fraud."

Indeed, DataDome's unique approach has earned it a leader position in G2's Grid Report® for Bot Detection & Mitigation for three consecutive reporting periods, most recently in Spring 2023 , as well as in the DDoS Protection, Cloud DDoS Protection, and Fraud Detection categories.

This year at RSA, attendees can:

Put your site to the test. The first step in fighting online fraud is knowing how your website stacks up against bad bots. Attendees can try DataDome's brand new tool, which evaluates in real time which automated threats make it past their existing defenses.

Get a live demo. See first-hand why DataDome has the highest customer satisfaction ranking among solutions on the market and is a G2 Leader in four categories. Get a tour of the intuitive dashboard, which customers consistently praise for its unparalleled transparency, and see how the AI-driven algorithms prevent 100% of automated threats. Book a demo now!

Connect with peer executives at The CISO Set. Co-hosted by DataDome, Sumo Logic and Votiro, this cocktail hour & live panel discussion on April 26 will be a fun opportunity to mingle with peers and listen to top security leaders discuss today's greatest concerns surrounding security reliability and performance. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!

Meet the BotBusters. Co-founder and CEO Benjamin Fabre will be on site, as will CMO Aurelie Guerrieri, VP of Product Paul Scanlon, and others. They will be available to answer your burning questions about all-things online fraud and bot management. Book a meeting!

Most recently, DataDome announced it closed $42M in Series C funding to advance the fight against bot developers and online fraud, and has received widespread recognition for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities. DataDome is Great Place to Work certified , and was ranked the 21st cybersecurity company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. It was also named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards.

Follow DataDome on Twitter and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks .

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion data points per day to adapt to new threats in real time. Our 24/7 SOC experts protect hundreds of high-profile brands worldwide, including Reddit, Rakuten, and AngelList. A force multiplier for IT security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. In 2022, DataDome was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Bot Management and ranked the top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation for Fall 2022, Winter 2023 and Spring 2023.

