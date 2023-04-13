BoxPlay Brings Interactive, Story-Driven Executive Training Courses to edX

New offerings leverage learning science and entertainment to create highly engaging short courses in key leadership topics

LONDON and LANHAM, Md., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxPlay, a US and UK-based education provider specializing in immersive learning, today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), launching five new courses on edX.org that provide training for in-demand business skills. Each course uses BoxPlay's innovative approach of blending storytelling, multimedia production, and cutting-edge research to create immersive experiences featuring characters, narratives, and moving visuals. Designed with learners' busy schedules in mind, the courses will take ten hours or less to complete, with the shortest taking just one to two hours.

BoxPlay's partnership with edX begins with the launch of the following five courses, all open for enrollment today on edX.org:

"At BoxPlay, we lean on storytelling and learning science to create products that spark curiosity, helping learners build transferable skills through genuine connection to the material," said Clare Munn, BoxPlay's co-founder and CEO. "Our new partnership with edX, a global leader in democratized learning, will give millions of learners access to transformative courses that teach real-world, professional skills to inspire confidence and advance careers."

These courses add to edX's catalog of more than 4,000 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

BoxPlay is committed to advancing educational opportunities through relevant and accessible learning for individuals and companies. Their accredited learning tools are built in partnership with Emmy® Award-winning talent, renowned institutions, and subject-matter experts—and make for engaging learning experiences with exceptional completion and retention rates. With a focus on nurturing CQ: Communication Quotient™ skills, BoxPlay helps professionals and teams improve their receptive and expressive intelligence.

"Forward-thinking business leaders around the world turn to edX for relevant, high-quality online education to unlock employee potential and upskill their workforce," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "With the launch of these immersive courses from BoxPlay on edX, more learners around the world will benefit from highly engaging learning content that also helps them build meaningful and in-demand leadership and business skills."

About BoxPlay

BoxPlay, a BoxMedia company, is a global B2B education provider scaling the single most effective tool in learning: storytelling. BoxPlay uses innovative research and design thinking, technology, and multimedia production to expand possibilities, inspire curiosity, and drive progress. With products that combine entertainment and education, BoxPlay creates immersive, bingeable experiences with characters, narratives, and moving visuals to help upskill the global workforce. Learn more about BoxPlay's self-paced courses at boxplay.io .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

