Summit Nanotech Opens Chile Facility to Expand denaLi™ Direct Lithium Extraction

Local presence supports commercial relationships following multi-client pilot program.

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Summit Nanotech Corporation ("Summit"), today announces the opening of a facility in Santiago, Chile. The multi-year investment will offer additional capacity for the scale up of their denaLi™ direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, improved services to lithium mining customers, and demonstrates a further commitment into Chilean communities.

The new Summit Nanotech Chile location is a continuation of the 2022 deployment of the denaLi™ DLE pilot program with six lithium mining customers and represents a long-term engagement in helping the industry attain the greenest lithium for the energy transition.

"Accessing local lithium resources allowed us to deliver strong pilot results that we can leverage with our new facility in Santiago," says Amanda Hall, CEO, and founder of Summit Nanotech. "Our commitment to consulting with community stakeholders and government to establish sustainable lithium development, reinforces our decision to grow our operations in Chile."

The launch of the new location coincides with the Canada Trade Mission to Chile aimed to support sustainable business opportunities in the cleantech sector. The occasion will be marked at the Summit Nanotech Chile facility with a small inauguration celebration including Canadian and Chilean dignitaries.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Canada-Chile Free Trade Agreement. Summit Nanotech's commercial solution addresses key components of the Trade Mission: clean energy and green mining. Minister Ng, our Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, values the opportunity to learn more about Summit's technology at this inauguration," shared Renee Plouffe, Trade Commissioner Embassy of Canada to Chile.

Summit Nanotech will be exhibiting at the Canadian Pavilion at Latin America's largest mining exhibition, Expomin, from April 24 to 27.

ABOUT SUMMIT NANOTECH

Summit Nanotech Corporation is a cleantech organization transforming how the world accesses lithium for the global energy transition. Through their patented and sustainable direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, Summit Nanotech is preserving natural resources and optimizing operations for lithium producers in Chile and Argentina.

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Summit Nanotech has been awarded to the 2022 Future 50 for fastest growing sustainability companies in Canada, the Foresight 50 for most investable cleantech venture, and the Solar Impulse Foundation's Efficient Solutions Label. Learn more at summitnanotech.com.



Leslie Newell

Communications Manager

media@summitnanotech.com

