NIKOLA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND WEBCAST AND Q&A PLATFORM FOR SHAREHOLDERS

PHOENIX, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

To augment Nikola's engagement with its shareholders and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola's business and financial results on the earnings call.

The platform will open May 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and close on May 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). To submit questions, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/nikola-corporation-2023-q1.

What: Date of Nikola Q1 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor .

