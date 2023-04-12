Indee Labs Announces Strategic Investment from BroadOak BioTools Venture Fund

Indee Labs to complete the development and launch of Hydropore RUO and Cell Therapy along with a direct DNA knock-in kit, enabled by BroadOak's strategic investment and domain expertise.

BERKELEY, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indee Labs, the developer of Hydropore™ for non-viral intracellular delivery, is partnering with BroadOak Capital Partners, a leading direct investment and advisory firm focused on life science research tools, pharmaceutical services and diagnostics, and DeciBio Consulting, a boutique life science strategy consulting firm to complete the development and launch of Hydropore RUO.

Illustration of the latest version of Hydropore for Research Use Only. (PRNewswire)

Indee Labs to launch Hydropore RUO and Cell Therapy, enabled by BroadOak's strategic investment and domain expertise.

Hydropore effectively delivers macromolecules, nucleic acids and gene-editing complexes to a variety of cell types. The platform is currently in development for large transgene inserts with DNA to T cells. Hydropore has already been shown to improve the function of gene-edited CAR-T cells and is currently being scaled up and out for cell therapy.

"Non-viral gene delivery will enable the next generation of gene-edited cell therapies," shared Bryan Poltilove, Operating Partner, BroadOak. "We are excited that our first investment of the BroadOak BioTools Venture Fund will support a leading technology that will unlock the potential of this transformative modality."

"We are excited to work with the team at BroadOak and DeciBio with their unique experience in the successful development and launch of life science tools and instruments for cell therapy. Cumulatively, we believe both teams will accelerate and improve the further development of the Hydropore Cell Therapy platform," stated Ryan Pawell, CEO of Indee Labs.

Key advantages of the Hydropore platform include increased yield, reduced reagent consumption, and improved function of modified cells relative to multiple industry-standard electroporation and nascent delivery platforms. The partnership with BroadOak and DeciBio will empower the team at Indee Labs to accelerate the development and launch of Hydropore for cell therapy research, clinical development, and commercial manufacturing.

Launched in collaboration with DeciBio in October 2022, the BroadOak BioTools Venture Fund supports promising young companies in commercializing their first offerings, a development stage traditionally lacking institutional capital and investor commitment. BroadOak's BioTools Venture Fund combines BroadOak's and DeciBio's deep technical expertise, sector-specific focus, and extensive network to support companies enabling the precision medicine and gene-therapy revolution.

About Indee Labs

Indee Labs is a biotechnology startup developing Hydropore, which enables modified immune cell research and development with improved yield and function using a simple workflow, commercial GMP-grade buffers and a small footprint. The team at Indee Labs works with three of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, various life-science and biotechnology companies, along with UC San Francisco and the Medical University of South Carolina. Indee Labs is backed by IndieBio/SOSV, Y Combinator, Social Capital, and Founders Fund, among others. More information is available at indeelabs.com.

About BroadOak

BroadOak Capital Partners is a life sciences-focused, boutique financial institution that provides direct investments through BroadOak Asset Management, LLC., and investment banking services through BroadOak Partners, LLC. to companies in the life sciences tools, diagnostics, and biopharma services sectors. BroadOak Partners has made investments in more than 60 companies and advised on over 50 successful M&A transactions. For more information, visit broadoak.com.

About DeciBio

DeciBio Consulting (www.decibio.com) is the leading strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE indee labs