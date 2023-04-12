China's Heze issues initiative to promote construction of peony gardens overseas

HEZE, China, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9, the Heze Peony International Communication Forum was held at the Huimengtai Convention Center of Heze, east China's Shandong Province. The forum was hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and China International Communications Group (CICG), according to the News Office of the People's Government of Heze. At the forum, experts and scholars suggested that China should deepen cooperation with other countries using peony flowers as the medium and co-build comprehensive peony botanical gardens for scientific research. The forum also issued the "Initiative of Peony Garden Construction Overseas."

The initiative is as follows.

Peony is a flower with dignified and graceful beauty, implying happiness, peace and prosperity. It is an essential carrier for strengthening international cultural communication and cooperation. The beloved flower highlights the concept of the human community with a shared future where "every nation respects its own culture and the culture of others for the unity and prosperity of human civilization". To enhance the inclusive coexistence, exchange and mutual learning among different civilizations, carry on the shared values of humanity and deepen the tie and friendship between the people of China and other countries, we wish to actively boost contacts and connections with other countries, co-build peony gardens, promote the economy and trade and share the developmental fruits based on respecting each nation's sovereignty, cultural differences and actual conditions and under the principles of consultation, co-building and sharing.

Here, we launch the following initiative for the construction of peony gardens overseas to the world:

First, strengthen communication and connection and reach a consensus on cooperation. We should actively enhance regional cooperation, promote the relationship of our development plans and policies, and deepen our pragmatic cooperation in our joint efforts to promote the construction of peony gardens overseas and build a new platform for communication and collaboration.

Second, promote inter-connectivity and share cooperation opportunities. We should establish policy dialogues and information exchange mechanisms and platforms, timely release information such as the construction plans of peony gardens, related policies, project demands and participation channels, and mobilize all parties and participants to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Third, maintain close cultural exchanges and solidify the foundation of public opinion. Adhering to a spirit of friendly cooperation, we should unleash the role of "peony diplomacy", widely launch communication and collaboration in various fields, and build the peony gardens overseas into an essential platform for cultural and people-to-people exchange between China and the rest of the world.

Forum site

China's Heze issues initiative to promote construction of peony gardens overseas.

