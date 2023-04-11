US Cybersecurity Firm Redbot Security Unmasks Malicious Insider Behind Internet Attacks

The IP address of a former employee turned competitor has been linked to a sustained and vicious internet defamation and disparagement campaign against top cybersecurity company Redbot Security.

DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbot Security, an industry-leading penetration testing company, announced on Tuesday that it has identified a potential perpetrator and is actively working, using legal processes, to uncover the identities of other malicious attackers behind a concerted internet smear campaign, designed to falsely disparage and defame the company.

The threat actors have been running a multi-pronged defamation campaign against the company by posing as dissatisfied clients, writing fake negative reviews, launching targeted spear phishing schemes against the company and their clients, attempting system hacks into sensitive data, and continuously taunting and threatening employees on numerous platforms. Redbot Security's website, https://redbotsecurity.com, has also been bombarded with thousands of toxic backlinks in an attempt to reduce the website's visibility and rankings by associating it with extremely disturbing and illegal content, including Child Sexual Abuse Materials ("CSAM").

Through the efforts of Internet Defamation & Content Removal Attorney Ali Arko of KJK law firm, Redbot Security has obtained data linking at least some of the attacks to the IP address of a former Redbot Security employee who currently operates a competing business. In response to these egregious attacks, Redbot Security filed a "John Doe" lawsuit in the District Court of Denver County against the anonymous individuals responsible. Redbot Security has amended the complaint to name the former employee and his company as defendants. The claims for relief include defamation, commercial disparagement, tortious interference with a business relationship, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, invasion of privacy, and breach of contract.

"We are a customer-first company, and we have earned our stellar reputation through the quality of our services," stated Redbot Security CEO Brian Stearns. "We will continue to investigate these issues with the help of Ali Arko and Mark Rasch from the KJK law, who have done a great job unmasking a malicious threat actor. Our team remains committed to upholding the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct in all aspects of our business."

Redbot Security's investigation into the tortious acts remains ongoing, and the company continues to cooperate with law enforcement agencies while pursuing a civil order to remove any remaining damaging content.

Redbot CSO Andrew Binder weighed in, stating, "Unfortunately, social media platforms and review sites don't assess the truth or falsity of statements even though trolling is a form of bullying," said Binder. "Attempting to remove bogus info from the internet has been a real nightmare and it requires time and resources that could be spent on other issues. Fortunately, diligence beats anonymity."

About Redbot Security

Redbot Security, a boutique penetration testing house, headquartered in Downtown Denver, Colorado - provides custom scoping and manual penetration testing services. Redbot Security takes pride in delivering the industry's best customer experience. The U.S Based Team of highly skilled, and experienced Senior Level Engineers specialize in wireless, internal, and external IT networks, mobile and web application Penetration Testing Services, ICS/SCADA (industrial controls) OT network testing, Cloud Security, Social Engineering and Red Team Security Exercises (RTSE).

