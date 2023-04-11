LifeQ Announces BioAge®, Groundbreaking New Metric of Physiological State

Preeminent provider of wearable devices-derived health data combines proprietary algorithms and computational systems biology to generate a comprehensive picture of what is happening inside one's body—helping users improve long-term health and wellness

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQ, the company that uses globally-recognized watch brands to gather personalized, clinical-grade data, unveiled its new BioAge® offering, a groundbreaking new metric that helps everyday users improve heart and sleep health, elevate activity and fitness levels, increase overall health and delay aging. LifeQ co-founders Laurence (Laurie) Olivier, CEO, and Dr. Franco du Preez, Chief Science Officer, made the announcement.

BioAge® indicates how old your body is based on physiological features, compared to one's chronological or calendar age.

"At LifeQ, we help you to stay as young as possible while you age," stated Mr. Olivier. "Today's actions impact the rest of your life—so it's important to invest in your health when you are healthy and to give your body every advantage for healing when you get sick. Delaying aging and preventing disease can be done by monitoring your behavior, implementing good habits, and changing unhealthy ones. Positive changes can significantly affect not only life expectancy but quality of life as well."

BioAge® indicates how old your body is based on physiological features, compared to one's chronological or calendar age. Once biological age is determined, small changes may be implemented to lower it. A BioAge® lower than your chronological age indicates that behavior positively affects future health.

It all starts with wearing one of the many smartwatches enabled by LifeQ—comprising one or more models of approximately 50% of all wearables manufacturers in the world, including brands like Motorola, Fossil Group, TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Montblanc, Samsung, Suunto, Xiaomi, and three companies in the global Fortune 50—which in turn continuously and accurately track users' various behavioral and physiological features.

The real magic happens by processing these biometrics using proprietary algorithms and computational systems biology. For the first time in history, wearable devices may now provide an accurate gauge of the risk-adjusted age of one's body. Personalized insights, actionable recommendations, and detailed biometrics may be viewed in users' LifeQ Health App, where BioAge® is calculated and displayed for different physiological systems

BioBoost is a score indicating the impact of lifestyle behaviors during the past 24 hours on BioAge®. Personalized insights and behavioral actions are delivered daily to adopt positive habits that boost activity and fitness levels, as well as heart and sleep health, with mental health following soon. Forming and maintaining positive habits will lower BioAge®. LifeQ's range of BioAge® scores that updates continuously also provides the opportunity to experimentally test the impact and dial into the best personalized trade-offs between dietary and pharmaceutical choices for optimizing longevity.

Behavioral and physiological features used by BioAge® algorithms have been found to be associated with mortality risk and DNA methylation modifications—a molecular indicator of biological age. This relationship demonstrates that LifeQ's non-invasive approach gives sound insight into one's biological aging rate.

"Your BioAge® is a true, comprehensive reflection of your physiological state as it is today," stated Dr. du Preez. "Adding life to your years is more important than adding years to your life. Knowing your BioAge® means you can lower it, and when it is lower—or "younger"—than your chronological age, it means you are aging well and investing in your future health."

According to the United Nations Population Division, global life expectancy has increased from 46.5 years in 1950 to 71.7 years in 2022. While developments in medicine, healthcare, and other factors may have positively influenced the length of life, these advancements do not reflect the quality of that life.

LifeQ's BioAge® is about increasing both length and quality of life for all users globally. Disease does not need to be a core theme of growing old. Chronological age—the number of candles on your birthday cake—is a simple tally of days, months, and years but does not account for the numerous behavioral and physiological factors that impact our long-term health and wellness.

Combining LifeQ's proprietary algorithms and approach using computational systems biology can now generate a comprehensive picture of what is happening inside the human body. BioAge® is derived from a broad range of functional biomarkers such as VO 2 max, HRV, and resting heart rate. Beyond an overall BioAge®, individual BioAge® scores are calculated for the different physiological systems and subsystems of the human body, all calibrated against hazard ratios that have been determined over many years through all-cause mortality studies.

BioAge® is based on continuous, accurate, and objective data taken over a period of time, and this calculation isn't made based on a snapshot of biometric readings or answers to survey questions; it takes 30 days for an accurate BioAge® to be displayed, although a predicted BioAge® may be displayed as soon as seven days. Longitudinal data allows for daily BioAge® updates and accurate, significant, and potentially life-changing insights that can help users make better choices that can improve long-term health and wellness.

LifeQ has two key value propositions: enabling everyday affordable wearable devices to provide near clinical-grade health information streams; and using this data to generate health and wellness solutions for consumer, business, and clinical applications. LifeQ is rapidly becoming the preferred health enabler and benchmark for the world's top consumer electronics companies, empowering their devices to propel the next wave of digitally enabled insurance and health management, and it has already had a significant, life-changing, and even life-saving impact on real users' lives.

