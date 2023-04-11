LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein Tools is announcing the launch of a new, fully customizable MODbox™ mobile storage workstation, an innovative, game-changing upgrade over industry-standard rolling toolboxes. The company reimagined the average rolling toolbox with a new MODbox that's truly a differentiated version from other marketplace options.

Klein Tools Rolls Out Jobsite Mobile Innovation with Launch of All New Fully Customizable MODbox (PRNewswire)

Available now, the MODbox features three core toolbox sizes (Rolling Toolbox, Medium Toolbox, and Small Toolbox) and can carry upwards of 250 lbs. Sitting atop 10" solid rubber wheels, which are the largest in-market, the MODbox seamlessly traverses the most uneven terrain and features locking components that can easily be interchanged, affording users the freedom to create a fully customizable storage experience.

With a removable handle, the MODbox fits into the tightest of spaces, like under the tonneau cover of a pickup truck. Plus, the MODbox features several clever additions to help users get the most out of the Workstation including back storage compartments designed for tall, hard-to-store items and built-in internal grooves to accommodate round bars or wire spools. The addition of a swiveling cup holder provides jobsite workers with a secure location where they can keep their favorite beverages safe from spilling to the ground.

"After conducting countless jobsite visits and talking to thousands of skilled professionals who are in the trenches, we saw the real need for rolling toolbox innovation," said Tom Klein, Jr., President/COO. "No two professionals have the same needs, and no two jobs require the same tools. By creating a completely modifiable storage solution with an innovative rail mount system and putting it on the largest wheels on the market, we address the pain points that come from similar products while providing a truly unique offering."

Following the product launch, Klein Tools will release several additional accessories to allow users to further customize their MODbox to their needs. Among the noteworthy introductions slated for release in 2023 and 2024 are a variety of different sized modular drawers to fit various components and tools, several customizable pouches and bags that will allow for tools to be switched out in seconds, and more.

Visit www.kleintools.com/modbox to learn how to build customized mobile storage workstation and to find additional product information.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com.

Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc.

