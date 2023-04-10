Willow Industries Recognized as Best Cannabis Decontamination Company in U.S. by Global Health & Pharma

Global Health & Pharma Magazine's Commercial Cannabis Awards Name Willow Industries as Leader in Cannabis Decontamination for Second Consecutive Year



DENVER, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries , ("Willow" or "The Company") the leader in cannabis kill-step and decontamination technology, has been named the Best Cannabis Decontamination Company in the U.S. for the second year in a row by Global Health & Pharma 's ("GHP") Commercial Cannabis Awards 2022. Established in 2019, the GHP Awards serve as an international recognition of leaders who are innovating across the Human, Animal and Environmental Health sectors; its Cannabis Commercial Awards highlight the prominent industry professionals who are advancing the future of the industry by broadening the medical utility of cannabis and demonstrating originality through the use of modern technology.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Global Health & Pharma as the Best Cannabis Decontamination Company for the second year in a row," said Jason Ellsworth, co-founder and COO of Willow Industries. "Our commitment to consumer safety remains of the utmost importance; being ranked on this list for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our world-class team, all of whom are helping cannabis businesses to provide consistently clean and safe products to patients and consumers. As we continue scaling our business throughout the U.S. and global markets, we look forward to introducing more of the world to cannabis decontamination."

Leveraging an extensive science and consumer safety background, Jill Ellsworth launched Willow Industries, the first cannabis decontamination company in the U.S., with a goal to bring a kill-step to cannabis. Since the company's founding in 2015, Willow has experienced significant exponential growth year-over-year and expanded operations to three countries, establishing itself as the leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. The Company's holistic, turnkey approach in providing cultivators with technology, scientific insights, education and best practices to ensure consumer safety, has set the standard for product cleanliness and safety across the industry, earning Willow its ranking as the industry's leader in decontamination technology.

Today, Willow's patented, organic ozone-based technology, WillowPure , is currently available to all licensed cultivators in the U.S. and across the globe, operating as an organic kill step and ensuring product safety. Every WillowPure System is built in accordance with OSHA and has an establishment number with the Environmental Protection Agency. In recent years the company has taken steps to become a full-service cultivation decontamination partner, with the ensuing goal of encouraging operators to eventually forgo the remediation cycle and instead pivot towards using a gentle, preventative kill step. In addition to providing hands-on operations training for the WillowPure Systems, the Company leverages its team of cannabis science experts to offer facility assessments, helping customers establish microbial management plans, outline best practices for improving overall cleanliness and ultimately determine the root cause of contamination so it can be stopped at the source. Furthermore, Willow regularly produces educational content for its customers and the wider industry, including case studies highlighting the successes of their microbial management program and kill-step technology in cultivations, and reports such as the newly released white paper which demonstrates the significant kill-rates and effectiveness of the WillowPure technology. The Company just launched its ROI Calculator with the intent to support the current climate of the industry, with cost savings calculations that are associated with proactive quality assurance.

Over the past several years, the Company has received widespread industry recognition for its numerous accomplishments, including being named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for two years in a row (2021-2022). Willow was also named a Gold Winner for Achievement in Product Innovation in the 2022 Titan Business Awards and ranked in the top 50 on the Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies.

About Willow Industries:

Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible leasing model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America two years in a row and was recognized in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit WillowIndustries.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About GHP Magazine, a publication under AI Global Media

Global Health & Pharma ( https://www.ghp-news.com/ ) is a worldwide multi-disciplinary members community and information sharing platform, led by AI Global Media, a global publishing house which has been delivering engaging B2B content since 2010. Global Health & Pharma boasts an informative and engaging website, a compelling quarterly digital magazine, and a dedicated social media following, our aim is to enhance the communications and collaborative efforts across all fields within the three main categories of, Human, Animal & Environmental Health.

View original content:

SOURCE Willow Industries