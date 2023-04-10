Tidy Cats® and Drew Barrymore Want to Give Your Cat a Litter Box Upgrade

Tidy Cats launches Tidy Care Refresh contest to give one lucky cat owner a litter box space refresh featuring new Tidy Care Comfort litter and design tips by Drew

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your cat's litter box space plays an important part in their wellbeing. That's why Tidy Cats is bringing next-level comfort to litter boxes everywhere with Tidy Care Comfort, its newest litter innovation designed with your cat's needs – and paws – in mind, launching exclusively at Walmart. To celebrate the launch, Tidy Cats is partnering with the ultimate home and happiness guru, actress Drew Barrymore, to offer cat owners the opportunity to win a home refresh to give their litterbox space an upgrade.

From now through May 8, 2023, cat owners can visit www.TidyCareRefresh.com to tell Tidy Cats why they need a litter box littervention. One lucky winner will receive a $5,000 prize to refresh their space with items from Walmart, plus design tips from Drew, to create a Zen atmosphere that can be appreciated by cats and their humans alike.

"I didn't realize that the litter box environment played such a significant role in maintaining our cat's health and wellness," said Barrymore. "I love that Tidy Care Comfort gives my fur babies (and yours!) exactly what they need to be comfortable in their litter box, and that I get to bring two of my passions – creating spaces that inspire happiness and my love of cats – together to help my fellow cat lovers."

Chosen by Cats. Litter-ally.

To get the full… scoop… on cat litter preferences, Tidy Cats' team of behaviorists and scientists turned to a panel of real experts – actual cats. When given a choice, cats showed a clear preference for smaller litter granules. Research also found that allowing cats to choose their preferred paw feel and scent helps encourage regular litter box use, which can help create a positive litter box environment and keep cats in homes.

"The #1 behavioral reason cats are returned to shelters is going to the bathroom outside the litter box," said Purina pet behaviorist Dr. Annie Valuska. "And while there are numerous factors that can play a role in that behavior, Tidy Cats wants to make sure that litter isn't one of them."

The result was Tidy Care Comfort, a litter made with smaller granules for a cat-preferred paw feel (vs. the leading clumping litter) and available in unscented or a cat-selected bright and natural scent to encourage regular litter box usage, which ultimately supports cat health and happiness. Tidy Care Comfort also features low dust content, 14-day odor control, and tight, flat clumps that scoop easily, offering an optimal litter box experience for both cats and their owners.

"Tidy Cats is already a brand our customers trust for their cat litter needs," said Josh Fox, Merchant, Walmart. "We are thrilled to be able to bring their newest offering – which is changing the game of cat litter – exclusively to our Walmart cat parents to help them put their cat's needs first and live their best life possible."

For more information about Tidy Care Comfort and to enter the Tidy Care Refresh contest, visit TidyCareRefresh.com. Tidy Care Comfort is available now exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, and at retailers nationwide in June 2023.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

