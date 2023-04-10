Johnson Controls appoints Julie Brandt as Vice President and President, Building Solutions North America

- As the leader of the $9B business, Brandt will focus on strategy development and execution to accelerate growth and deliver superior customer outcomes

- Brandt succeeds Nate Manning who now leads Johnson Controls' Global Field Operations business across all of Johnson Controls' regional businesses in APAC, EMEALA and North America

CORK, Ireland, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has named Julie Brandt as vice president and president, Building Solutions North America (BSNA), effective today. As the leader of BSNA, Brandt will be responsible for strategy and execution for the $9B North American direct-channel business. She will focus on capturing market leadership, driving operational excellence and accelerating growth by delivering a diverse portfolio of solutions for a variety of industries – from schools to office buildings, arenas to hospitals – to create healthier, more secure and more enriching environments for BSNA customers.

"Julie brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, with more than 27 years of proven experience leading profitable businesses, building diverse winning teams and improving customer satisfaction to ensure consistent growth and service excellence," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "Her vision for the future, coupled with her motivation to build a world-class, highly engaged team will be instrumental as we help more than 3 million North America customers create spaces that improve well-being, achieve climate goals and deliver greater efficiency and productivity through smart, autonomous buildings."

Brandt joins Johnson Controls from Otis Elevator Company, where she most recently held the role of executive vice president and general manager, U.S. Western Region with full P&L responsibility across 28 states. Brandt has lived and worked in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. She spent most of her career with Otis, holding roles of increasing responsibility within branch and general management, operations, field execution, sales, marketing, communications, and business development.

"Johnson Controls is on an incredible journey with a rich history of innovation and an unwavering focus on customer excellence," said Brandt. "I am excited to be joining such a strong team and industry leader in the buildings space that is truly transforming the world around us."

Brandt earned an MBA and a bachelor's degree in International Business and Marketing from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business as well as leadership certifications from Harvard Business School.

Brandt will be based at Johnson Controls' U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee.

