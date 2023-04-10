Eolian Successfully Delivers $10M Worth of Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK) to USSOCOM Ahead of Schedule, Thanks to Bi-Partisan Congressional Effort

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolian , a leading technology company specializing in augmented reality solutions, is proud to announce the successful production and delivery of $10 million worth of Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK) to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Notably, the delivery was completed ahead of schedule, showcasing Eolian's commitment to excellence and efficiency in meeting critical defense requirements.

Eolian ARTAK Kits APFIT Delivery (PRNewswire)

ARTAK is a cutting-edge cross-platform mission planning, briefing, and C2 Kit that implements Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Tablet, and PC devices. It is the evolution and integration of Eolian's patented Eolian Simulation Platform (ESP), which holds United States Patent No. 11,297,164. ARTAK Kits are man-portable and rapidly self-deployable, providing users with a comprehensive suite of tools for mission planning, situational awareness, and command and control in support of battle space, theater, and corps commanders, with the added capability to support echelons above corps and joint task force commanders.

This significant production order was made possible by a bipartisan congressional effort known as Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technology (APFIT) . Eolian commends the efforts of Rep Calvert and other congressional champions of the APFIT program for their unwavering support in advancing cutting-edge technologies for national defense. Eolian also applauds the visionary leadership of The Honorable Heidi Shu, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Development/Test and Evaluation (R&D/T&E), for her role in conceiving and successfully bringing to fruition the APFIT program.

The APFIT program has been instrumental in enabling Eolian and USSOCOM to transition the ARTAK Capability from prototype to production at an accelerated pace, providing critical capabilities to operators and commanders faster than ever before. This outcome aligns closely with the goals and intent of the latest US National Defense Strategy, which emphasizes the importance of maintaining technological superiority in an era of great power competition.

The advanced features of ARTAK, including its global database of 3D maps and ability to ingest custom maps and live data, enable unparalleled situational awareness across the spectrum of conflict, supporting the operational needs of USSOCOM teams operating in over 70 countries day in and day out.

"The ARTAK Capability represents a critical leap forward in enhancing mission planning, situational awareness, and command and control (C2) for our special operations forces, and we are proud to contribute to their operational readiness." Michael McCormack, Eolian Founder and CEO.

The kits produced under the scope of this order were dedicated to American Heroes who perished during our nation's fight against global extremism. Their stories have been an inspiration and guiding light for Eolian's innovators throughout development and production. We will maintain this list moving forward at the following link as well: https://www.eolianvr.com/artak/kitdedications

SOTF KIT 2: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Mike Spann, KIA, November 26, 2001 in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan at the Quala-i-Jangi Compound. -Mike, You Will Never Be Forgotten!-

SOTF KIT 3: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John A. Chapman, Medal of Honor recipient, KIA, March 4, 2002, in Takur Ghar, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Anaconda. You Will Never Be Forgotten!

SOTF KIT 4: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eric Caban, KIA, July 19, 2006, in southern Afghanistan conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. -7th SFG (A) "De Oppreso Liber"-

STARTER KIT 1: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Nicole Gee, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 2: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 3: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 4: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Cpl. Daegan Page, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 5: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Cpl. Hunter Lopez, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 6: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 7: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 8: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 9: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 10: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 11: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 12: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 13: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, KIA, August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. -Ryan, We Will Never Forget-

STARTER KIT 14: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, KIA, February 8, 2020, in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. -7th SFG (A) "De Oppresso Liber"-

STARTER KIT 15: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew Axelson, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 16: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Daniel R. Healy, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 17: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) Daniel Dietz, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 18: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Specialist Brandon D. Gordon and the men of "SUMO 43", KIA, February 18, 2007, in southern Afghanistan conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. -NSDQ! RLTW! We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 19: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gary Gordon (DELTA), Medal of Honor recipient, KIA, October 3, 1993, in Mogadishu, Somalia, in support of Operation Gothic Serpent. -Gary, Your Sacrifice Will Not Be Forgotten!-

STARTER KIT 20: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Neil Roberts, KIA, March 4, 2002, in Takur Ghar, Afghanistan, in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 21: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Sgt 1st Class Randy Shughart (DELTA), Medal of Honor recipient, KIA, October 3, 1993, in Mogadishu, Somalia, in support of Operation Gothic Serpent. -Randy, Your Sacrifice Will Not Be Forgotten!-

STARTER KIT 22: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, a U.S. Diplomat assigned to a Special Mission Embassy in Benghazi, Libya. Mr. Stevens was KIA during a terrorist attack on a U.S. Embassy on September 11, 2012. -Christopher, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 23: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) James Suh, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 24: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, KIA, August 21, 2019, in Faryab Province, Afghanistan, in Support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. -7th SFG (A) "De Oppresso Liber"

STARTER KIT 25: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Sean Smith, U.S. Department of State, assigned to a Special Mission Embassy in Benghazi, Libya. Mr. Smith was KIA during a terrorist attack on a U.S. Embassy on September 11, 2012. -Sean, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 26: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Tyrone S. Woods (SEAL), Central Intelligence Agency, KIA on September 12, 2012, protecting Americans during a terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya. Star Tyrone, Your Sacrifice Will Not Be Forgotten! star

STARTER KIT 27: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) Eric S. Patton, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 28: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, KIA, February 8, 2020, in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. -7th SFG (A) "De Oppresso Liber"-

STARTER KIT 29: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Chris Kyle. Chief Kyle served his country with honor and distinction for 10 years, primarily in Iraq. Chief Kyle is recognized as the deadliest special operations sniper in American history. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

STARTER KIT 30: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, KIA, August 21, 2019, in Faryab Province, Afghanistan, in Support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. -7th SFG (A) "De Oppresso Liber"-

STARTER KIT 31: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Glen A. Doherty (SEAL), Central Intelligence Agency, KIA on September 12, 2012, protecting Americans during a terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya. Star Glen, Your Sacrifice Will Not Be Forgotten! star

STARTER KIT 32: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Marine Major Douglas A. Zembiec, "Lion of Fallujah", KIA, May 11, 2007, in Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. -Rest Easy in Valhalla-

STARTER KIT 33: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of U.S. Lieutenant Commander (SEAL) Eric S. Kristensen, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget Commander Kristensen!-

STARTER KIT 34: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Elizabeth Curry Marie Hanson, Civilian Targerter, Central Intelligence Agency, KIA, December 30, 2009, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in support of combat and intelligence operations. Star Elizabeth, Your Selfless Service Will Not Be Forgotten! star

STARTER KIT 35: Dedicated in Honor and Memory of Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Navy Lieutenant (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, KIA, June 28, 2005, in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Red Wings. -Rest Easy Frogman, We Will Never Forget!-

Eolian remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies to support the evolving needs of the defense community, and looks forward to continued partnerships with USSOCOM and other defense agencies in advancing the capabilities of our nation's armed forces.

About Eolian:

Eolian is a leading technology company specializing in augmented reality solutions for defense and security applications. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and operational readiness, Eolian develops advanced solutions that enhance mission planning, situational awareness, and command & control.

