Aseelapp: The Afghan Version of Etsy Empowers the Most Vulnerable Citizens

Amid the chaos in Afghanistan, there's a glimmer of hope. Aseelapp, the Afghan version of Etsy, offers an opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives.

KABUL, Afghanistan, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aseelapp, the leading e-commerce platform for emerging economies, is on a mission to create meaningful employment opportunities for local artisans, including women and people with disabilities. Since 2017, Aseelapp's Buy Good program has worked with thousands of artists in Afghanistan and Turkey and sold over 10,000 products, providing sustainable income and empowering communities. In response to recent events, Aseelapp has launched the "Do Good'' initiative to provide aid and opportunities to those in need. Through crowdfunding and partnerships, the platform has delivered various aid packages to over 600,000 individuals in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

Join Aseelapp In Supporting Afghan Women At: https://aseelapp.com/aseel-supports-the-education-of-afghan-women.html

Aseelapp in Afghanistan

The collapse of the Afghan government and freezing assets and development aid have put Afghans at the highest risk of starvation in the world over the past 20 years. Aseelapp's innovative solution allows people from anywhere worldwide to purchase aid packages for individuals or families in Afghanistan, providing shelter, food, and other emergency packages in dire humanitarian situations. Aseelapp's team on the ground delivers aid packages to families in need inside Afghanistan with no administrative expenditures. Over 150 volunteers in 34 provinces provide decentralized and transparent aid, swiftly responding to disasters.

Aseelapp provides online educational opportunities for individuals in Afghanistan despite the Taliban ban, empowering communities through knowledge and skills. Aseelapp also supports students with internet access, applying for scholarships, or providing guidelines. Aseelapp's user-friendly iOS/Android mobile application and website enable everyone to make a real difference, giving aid and opportunities in dire humanitarian situations anywhere in the world.

Empowering People

The CEO of Aseelapp, Nasrat Khalid, says, "The prominent market for handcrafted items is worth approximately $1 trillion. The majority of handmade items around the world are produced in third-world countries, but there needs to be infrastructure to support them. Aseelapp can swiftly fill this void as we expand into more countries, creating a global market for local artisans and entrepreneurs, providing them with a sustainable income."

By supporting Aseelapp, you are investing in the future of people in Afghanistan and other emerging economies, providing meaningful employment opportunities, and creating a better future for themselves. Aseelapp is not just about providing aid; it's about empowering people to build their communities, providing sustainable income for local artisans, and responding to crises with decentralized and transparent assistance.

Aseelapp's "Do Good" initiative exemplifies the power of technology and social entrepreneurship, changing lives and creating opportunities.

