Redirect Health and Kroger to Co-Host Collaborative Healthcare Event in Salt Lake City

The strategic move creates a solution for local, small-and medium-sized businesses that are tired of being priced out of the healthcare system and provides access to affordable healthcare plans

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees, today announced its collaboration with Kroger/Smith's, a leading national grocer and pharmacy chain that provides convenient and affordable pharmacy services across the state and includes a direct contract with the local health system and hospitals.

A kick-off event for local brokers and business owners will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at 3000 Triumph Blvd. in Lehi, Utah . The dinner event will feature a live Q&A session featuring case studies from local business owners and brokers, as well as include expert speakers and presentations about price transparency, health insurance savings, and access to affordable prescriptions and vital procedures from hospitals, urgent care centers, and more.

"Out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, and premium costs are rising at alarming rates, and SMBs are feeling the squeeze," said Dr. David Berg, CEO and Co-Founder at Redirect Health. "As we continue to prioritize the needs of communities and local doctors and hospitals across the US, we are proud to be collaborating with Kroger/Smith's in Utah to show brokers and SMBs why creating simplicity in the healthcare market is vital. Redirect Health's affordable healthcare plans are designed with employees in mind and allows business owners to offer a healthcare option that provides their employees with premium, deductible, and out-of-pocket relief that results in a healthier, happier, more efficient workforce."

SMBs are constantly being priced out of the healthcare system, one that comes with limited access and yearly double-digit premium increases. Brokers are the interface of small business communities, and they are tired of traditional health care plans that are simply too unattainable for their clients, resulting in employees that cannot afford to opt into their plan and lowering overall participation rates.

"Redirect Health shares our common goal of providing accessible healthcare to residents of the Salt Lake region," said Jaime Montuoro, PharmD, Division Health Leader for Smith's. "Through this collaboration, Redirect Health customers can conveniently pick up their prescriptions at any of our pharmacies throughout the state. Our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians provide exceptional customer service and tools to support optimal medication use, including affordability of prescriptions. We are looking forward to offering quality care to small- and medium-sized businesses in the area."

About Redirect Health

Redirect Health is a versatile platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees. Holding this mission at its forefront, Redirect Health provides personalized 24/7 access and financial consistency to members and business owners through unparalleled, nationwide healthcare plans and strategies through its EverydayCARE® Suite of health plans.

About Kroger/Smith's

At Smith's Food & Drug, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. And above all else, we'll be there for our communities when they need us most. Smith's is a part of the Kroger family of companies, which serves over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. We serve America through food inspiration and uplift and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. Visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com

