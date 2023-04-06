ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-based entrepreneur Gibran Nicholas (age 43), launched his Presidential campaign today to challenge President Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination for President. Nicholas published a 61-minute video and 82-page letter outlining his proposals which you can find at his website: https://GibranNicholas.com Here's an excerpt:

GA Business Owner Challenges President Biden in Democratic Primary

To My Fellow Americans,

What if there was a way to resolve our country's major problems, reduce the impact of political extremism, and launch the next 250-year chapter of America's Epic Story?

It's hard to believe that on July 4, 2026, just 3 short years from now, America will celebrate our 250th birthday as a free and independent nation. Yet, for the first time in recent memory, we're pessimistic about our future, and we think our children will be worse off than we were. I believe that's because we're going through sort of a mid-life crisis. We're just burned out.

We've survived a pandemic that doesn't seem to end, an immeasurable amount of school shootings, and partisan bickering that perpetuates the status quo. We've also survived nearly 8 years of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, neither of whom have any interest in fading gently into the night.

To make matters worse, we're in the middle of a huge epic family argument! The left-wing and the right-wing of our country are pulling us in two completely different directions. And while we're all arguing, our national debt is rising to epic levels. Our climate on Planet Earth is changing in irreversible ways. We're on the verge of a mental health crisis the likes and magnitude of which we've never seen before. We are facing war or the threat of war with Russia, China, and the Middle East.

But I have an idea I want to run by you…several ideas, in fact. I've outlined my ideas in a 61-minute video and 82-page love letter to you, My Fellow Americans. Please take some time and check it out because it contains my vision for how we can launch the next chapter of our epic American Story.

It's a story where we modernize social security, healthcare, education, and create equal economic opportunity for all Americans so that our children will be better off than we are. It's a Story where we modernize our gun safety laws and put an end to the partisan bickering that's threatening the safety of our children. It's a Story where our elected officials create laws that reflect OUR values, instead of doing things that are often extreme and out of touch with reality. It's a Story where we modernize our foreign policy and launch a modern era of peace and prosperity.

I invite you to join me on this Journey to resolve our country's major problems, reduce the impact of political extremism, and launch the next 250-year chapter of our Epic American Story!

Gibran Nicholas

2024 Democratic Presidential Primary Challenger to President Biden

https://GibranNicholas.com

Paid for by Nicholas 2024

CONTACT: contact@gibrannicholas.com

