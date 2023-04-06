BMC Announces Paul Cant as CRO to Optimize Global Growth Opportunities and Lead a New Era of GTM Excellence

HOUSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the appointment of Paul Cant to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Effective April 4, 2023, Cant took on global responsibility for the BMC sales organization.

Cant is a 17-year BMC veteran, joining the company through an acquisition 2008. His tenure at BMC includes various sales leadership roles that supported the company's expansion into new markets, the introduction of new products and solutions, and managing the evolution of sales operations across teams and regions. In his most recent role as the geo vice president of international sales, his leadership over the past three years has resulted in unprecedented growth for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Russia, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Cant will be an instrumental member of the executive leadership team and report to president and chief executive officer, Ayman Sayed, with responsibility and accountability for BMC global revenue growth. Cant is tasked with leading the ongoing evolution of the BMC sales organization to modernize how the company goes to market, sells products and services, and deepens BMC relationships with customers and partners around the world.

"BMC has had impressive growth and the hand off to Paul comes at a time when our opportunity is immense. Companies of all sizes are looking to optimize the systems that run and differentiate their businesses, and Paul's leadership will guide how BMC brings innovations to them to maximize the value of their technology investments today and into the future," said president and CEO, Ayman Sayed. "Our business has never been stronger – and we continue to invest in the areas that will bolster that. I am extremely appreciative to Jason Andrew for his leadership and contributions in supporting the company's goals over the years."

"We are entering a new era of software sales at BMC," remarked Paul Cant, chief revenue officer for BMC. "Our products, the industry shifts, and our customers' needs are all lined up for BMC to be the strategic partner for business transformation. Our greatest differentiator is the ability to understand our customers' full IT landscape and help them realize the benefits of what they already have, while preparing them for future needs. I am honored to be a part of history in the making."

