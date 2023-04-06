2023 Classy Awards Celebrate Nonprofit Innovation

Finalists honored for their remarkable work and impact on the world's most complex challenges

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofits work tirelessly to solve our world's most pressing issues, but are rarely recognized for their efforts. Today, Classy, a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, announced the finalists for its 10th annual Classy Awards. Due to the amount of impressive nominations, Classy expanded the finalist pool to 54 for the first time. The full list of finalists is available here.

"At Classy and GoFundMe, we believe the impactful work of the social sector deserves to be celebrated," said Soraya Alexander, president of Classy and chief operating officer of GoFundMe. "Through the Classy Awards, we celebrate the remarkable impact of the sector as a whole by spotlighting the ingenuity and tenacity of these honorees. Our Classy Awards Leadership Council stands in awe of the social sector's resilience, determination, and achievements."

Since its inception in 2009, the Classy Awards have grown to become the premier awards for the social sector. This year's finalists span grassroots organizations and nationally-recognized leaders that work across the nation and world towards real change in causes such as mental health, food insecurity, human rights, and education:

The Brooklyn Public Library's Books Unbanned program provides teens nationwide with access to contested books, along with other support to fight for their right to read freely.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America whose BIG Futures program creates a path to economic empowerment for all young people through career readiness training and mentorship.

The Thurman Perry Foundation which aims to eliminate period poverty for incarcerated women and girls.

Feed My Starving Children, an international nonprofit working to eliminate child malnutrition worldwide while providing meaningful service opportunities for volunteers in the U.S.

Hope for Ukraine which has the ambitious mission to end hunger in Ukraine .

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Dare to Dream Project that transforms treatment and care for kids with blood cancer, enabling them to not only survive but thrive.

A total of 11 winners will be announced live at the Classy Collaborative conference on June 7, 2023, and are determined by an impressive group of judges including some of the most well-respected names in nonprofit such as:

Abby Maxman , President & CEO, Oxfam America

Anna Rathmann , Executive Director, Jane Goodall Institute USA

Avril Benoit , Executive Director, Doctors Without Borders

Dale Bannon , National Community Relations and Development Director, The Salvation Army USA

Stuart Sullivan , Chief Development Officer, Shriners Hospitals for Children

One winner will be determined by the general public. To explore all 50+ finalists and for a chance to vote for your favorite, please visit awards.classy.org/finalists. All winning nonprofits will be featured in a dedicated media campaign with Upworthy, gaining exposure to their audience of 16M+ followers across platforms to amplify their cause.

