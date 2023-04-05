Pizza Hut Launches Limited-Edition Reversible "Hut Hat" in Partnership with Chain

One Side Red Shingled Roof, One Side Tiffany Lamp Shade -- New Bucket Hat Features the Best of Both Pizza Hut Worlds

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pizza Hut is unveiling a new, first of its kind fashion accessory in partnership with Chain, the Los Angeles based pop-up phenomenon. Introducing the Hut Hat, a reversible bucket hat that brings two of the most iconic aspects of Pizza Hut restaurants – the red roof and lamp shades – to the much-loved throwback trend. With two options for how to wear it, this new-and-improved bucket hat is a trendy fashion accessory must have this Spring.

One Side Red Shingled Roof, One Side Tiffany Lamp Shade -- New Bucket Hat Features the Best of Both Pizza Hut Worlds (PRNewswire)

The Hut Hat is a reversible bucket hat with one side resembling Pizza Hut's iconic red roof and the other a checkered design with black, white and red, resembling the lamp shades hanging within Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. Pizza Hut and Chain created this '90s inspired fashion accessory so pizza lovers can showcase their love for the brand even when they aren't enjoying pizza under the actual red roof.

This is the start of a partnership between Pizza Hut and Chain, the creative culinary collective known for reinterpreting iconic brand dishes and iconography to make one-of-a-kind culinary and couture creations.

"Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design," said Nicholas Kraft, a co-founder at Chain, "they elicit such joy and fond memories. – and let's be real: they kinda look like bucket hats all on their own."

After a Chain Instagram showing how similar the lamps were to bucket hats went viral, Pizza Hut got in contact. "We brought on our frequent collaborator Jen Lewis, the designer of the Komojis and other pop-culture hits, to transform the lamp into a lid."

"Pizza Hut and Chain are a perfect match," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut. "We both love modern twists on icons whether its great tasting pizza or fashion and can't wait to see fans styling these new hats."

The Hut Hat will be available for $35 for a limited time only while supplies last at eatatchain.com/collections/hut_hat starting at 12PM PT on Wednesday, April 5. Tag @pizzahut and @eatatchain on Instagram sporting the accessory.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

About Chain

Chain began as a labor of love, with Chef Tim Hollingsworth cooking up one-of-a-kind homages to childhood favorites in abandoned Los Angeles alleys during Covid to throngs of excited foodies, quickly growing into a local phenomenon. Co-founded by B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, our instantly sold out drops and collaborations with the very culinary and cultural institutions that inspired us is a testament to just how much love there is for chain culture -- and of course, Chef Tim's insanely delicious creations. From our desert dusted duet collab with Chili's to our Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey BBQ Sauce – a sauce made with the most coveted whiskey in the world – to our Award-Winning chicken tenders, Chain reinvents the classics for modern palates and expectations without forgetting what made them so beloved and iconic.

