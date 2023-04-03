U.S. Legal Support Voted 1st Place for Record Retrieval Services by The National Law Journal

Clients nationwide and readers of The National Law Journal have voted the company as the #1 Record Retrieval & Organization provider in the annual "Best of 2023 Readers Ranking Survey."

HOUSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, excitedly announced today that clients nationwide and readers of The National Law Journal have voted the company as the #1 Record Retrieval & Organization provider in the annual "Best of 2023 Readers Ranking Survey." In addition to this top honor, U.S. Legal support was also named as a top Court Reporting & Deposition Services partner and Video Deposition/Production partner.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers in markets across the country, the annual "Best Of" awards recognize the vendors that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the services required to compete in today's legal market.

"We're thrilled and honored that our clients have once again voted us as a top record retrieval and court reporting partner," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO, U.S. Legal Support. "Litigation is time consuming, demanding, and high pressured. We know our clients have options when choosing a provider, which is why we remain dedicated to each individual partnership with our clients. Our one goal is to deliver superior, timely, and accurate service. By taking the time to get to know what our clients need, we can create a seamless and reliable experience for them, every time. We truly appreciate the continued support from our clients and the legal community."

U.S. Legal Support is one of the leading providers of both court reporting and record retrieval services for law firms, corporations, and insurance carriers nationwide. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support's unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships and expediting teams in every time zone. On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers clients both speed and scale with access to more than 12,000 on-demand offices nationwide. Coupled with regional scheduling and sales support teams, clients can benefit from local market expertise along with nationwide resources.

Additionally, U.S. Legal Support provides interpreting, translations, litigation consulting, and transcription services.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit www.uslegalsupport.com.

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.