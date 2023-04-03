California sparkling wines that give back to charity launch nationwide at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Shaw's, and other fine wine retailers across the US.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Une Femme Wines, the country's fastest growing sparkling wine company, is expanding its retail footprint with national launches at Target and Sprouts Farmers Market stores. The retail expansion follows their established partnerships with Delta Air Lines, Marriott's Luxury Collection (including Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis properties), Kimpton Hotels, and Caesars Entertainment. Une Femme wines can also be found on the menu at Michelin-starred and James Beard award-winning restaurants.

NEW NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION PUTS UNE FEMME ON PACE TO SELL 200,000 CASES OF WOMEN-MADE SPARKLING WINES IN 2023.

The mission-driven wine startup raised a $10M Series A last year and expansion into thousands of new stores further propels the company's rapid growth trajectory. Une Femme has strategically focused on crafting premium products that can scale. "Our mission is to meaningfully drive forward gender equality in the wine industry and beyond. We can only accomplish that if we craft exceptional wines at scale and by executing national retail partnerships with best-in-category partners," says Jen Pelka, Co-Founder & CEO.

"Real progress happens when massive market movers like Target and Sprouts choose to invest in brands like ours," says Pelka. "To be able to team up with large retailers is a testament both to the hard work of our small and nimble team, and to the innovative, forward-thinking retailers who understand the value of supporting high-quality, mission-driven brands."

The company recently named Evyn Cameron as winemaker. Cameron will oversee the development and production of Une Femme's flagship California sparkling wines and the brand's special edition, small-batch wines and Champagnes made in partnership with women growers, vineyard owners, and winemakers from around the world. Cameron spent the last 15 years crafting acclaimed wines at Crocker & Starr, Cliff Lede, Anaba, and Seavey.

Additionally, Une Femme is expanding its community engagement initiatives including the continuation of Hall of Femme. Nominations for the 2023 #HallofFemme are open and selected honorees will be recognized for their achievements and commitment to supporting and uplifting women throughout their careers. Nominations can be submitted via: https://unefemmewines.com/pages/hall-of-femme

Une Femme's two flagship wines, "The Betty" California Sparkling NV Brut and "The Callie" California Sparkling Rosé NV Brut, are available at retailers nationwide in 750 mL bottles for an SRP of approximately $28. For a list of store locations and more information, visit www.UneFemmeWines.com or follow along on Instagram @unefemmewines.

About Une Femme Wines

Une Femme launched in 2020 inspired by the women, values, and wine that fueled The Riddler Champagne Bars in New York City's West Village and San Francisco (where it was named Wine Bar of the Year by Eater). In a world where less than 2% of Series A funding goes to women, only 14% of seats on public company boards are held by women, and fewer than 25 women-founded companies have gone public on the NYSE or NASDAQ, Une Femme is on a mission to gather, connect, and uplift women so that those statistics improve for women in the wine world and beyond.

