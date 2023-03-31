Sustainability in Healthcare Program Developed by North American Partners in Anesthesia Anesthesiologist Varun Dixit, MD, Wins Virginia Governor's Environmental Excellence Gold Award for Henrico Doctors' Hospital

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) cardiac anesthesiologist Varun Dixit, MD, accepted the 2023 Virginia Governor's Environmental Excellence Gold Medal Award in Sustainability on behalf of Henrico Doctors' Hospital, where he also serves as NAPA's Local Quality Site Director. The award ceremony was held March 28, 2023, at the Virginia Military Institute. The prestigious Gold Medal recognizes Sustainability in Healthcare: Recycling and Low Flow Anesthesia, a two-pronged eco-conscious initiative developed by Dr. Dixit for Henrico and its affiliated hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Presentation of the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Environmental Excellence Gold Medal Award in Sustainability at Virginia Military Institute, March 28, 2023. From left, Travis A. Voyles, VA Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources; Dr. Varun Dixit, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Local Quality Site Director, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital; Matthew Wells, Director, VA Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR); and Mike Rolband, Director, VA Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). (PRNewswire)

The annual Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards are presented by Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in partnership with the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) to honor successful and innovative efforts that improve the state's environment. Dr. Dixit, who is passionate about reducing waste in healthcare and combating climate change, was honored to accept the Gold Medal from Travis A. Voyles, VA Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources; DEQ Director Mike Rolband; and DCR Director Matthew Wells.

Gold awardee Henrico Doctors' Hospital has enthusiastically embraced Dr. Dixit's Sustainability in Healthcare initiatives. In 2018, he launched a pilot recycling program with a robust environmental education program for his NAPA anesthesia colleagues and hospital medical staff and administrators. With full staff participation, Henrico now recycles more than 12,500 pounds of waste every month, equivalent to approximately 6% of the facility's total waste. Expanding the program to two ASCs has enabled the health system to recycle 200,000 pounds of waste per year, reducing the negative impact of single-use plastics and waste in landfills.

As a NAPA partner, Henrico's anesthesia services are provided by a NAPA clinical team comprising 30 anesthesiologists and 80 certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs). In 2021, Dr. Dixit embarked on a mission to reduce the total usage of inhaled anesthetic agents, which have potent greenhouse gas effects, by increasing the use of low flow anesthesia techniques at Henrico and its affiliated Forest, Parham, and Retreat hospital campuses. Following Dr. Dixit's extensive educational sessions about the environmental and clinical benefits of using less anesthetic gases and training his anesthesia colleagues, 100% of the team began using low flow and collecting comparative data. According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency statistics, the results they achieved in terms of environmental impact over a six-month period were equivalent to saving 200,000 driving miles per year.

Clavio Ascari, MD, NAPA Regional Vice President, Virginia, said: "We congratulate Dr. Dixit, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, and all our NAPA anesthesia clinicians serving Henrico and its partner facilities on this tremendous recognition. By adopting low flow technique, Dr. Dixit and the NAPA anesthesia team improved gas efficiency, saving the hospital thousands of dollars in pharmacy costs, while also doing better for patients: During surgery, low flow decreases their loss of body heat, as well as moisture from their airways. Building on the significant success of his hospital recycling program, Dr. Dixit demonstrated that transitioning to a low flow anesthesia approach is a win-win for patients, the environment, and healthcare facilities. His results have inspired NAPA to implement recycling and low flow anesthesia programs across our organization. We are proud to share these award-winning initiatives with our hospital and ASC partners, and we applaud Dr. Dixit and all our talented clinicians who add value to our clients with their commitment to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes."

Dr. Ascari added, "NAPA is grateful to the Virginia DEQ and DCR for honoring our partner, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, with the Virginia Governor's Environmental Excellence Award Gold Medal Award. We hope that in recognizing Dr. Dixit's program, this award will inspire other healthcare organizations to institute programs like recycling and low flow anesthesia that promote environmental sustainability."

NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 6,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 450 healthcare facilities in 21 states.

