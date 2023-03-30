Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola® Ready-to-Drink Launches in the U.S.

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. and ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's will today debut the iconic Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola cocktail as a ready-to-drink (RTD), pre-mixed cocktail option for the first time in the United States.

Jack Daniel’s and Coca Cola® Ready-to-Drink launches in U.S. at retailers nationwide (PRNewsfoto/Jack Daniel's) (PRNewswire)

Made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD is inspired by one of the most popular "bar-calls" – a cocktail ordered with specific brand names – in the world. This pre-mixed cocktail with two of the largest household brand names in the U.S. first hit shelves last fall in Mexico and will continue to expand to other global markets throughout 2023.

"We are excited to introduce the quintessential Jack & Coke cocktail to consumers in a consistent, convenient and portable format," said Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel's RTD Brand Director. "While Jack & Coke is a cocktail consumers have known and enjoyed across the world, with origins dating back more than a century, we are proud to officially launch Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD and bring these two iconic brands together in a RTD format for the first time in the U.S."

"This launch is a milestone moment for both Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's – it is following what people have been doing with these two iconic brands for generations and demonstrates our commitment to innovation from the simple to the complex," said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams for The Coca-Cola Company. "We are really excited about this classic cocktail being offered in a new and exciting way through our relationship with Jack Daniel's and their distributor system."

The can and packaging, which features two of the world's most recognized trademarks in "Coca-Cola" and "Jack Daniel's," will include clear responsibility symbols stating that the beverage is to be enjoyed responsibly and only by consumers of legal drinking age. Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD will adhere to responsible marketing practices held by Jack Daniel's and The Coca-Cola Company.

The alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 7% in the US and a version featuring Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar will also be available beginning in May. Both will be available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $12.99 per 4-pack.

Jack Daniel's was established in 1866 in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The Coca-Cola brand was established in 1886 in Atlanta.

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's RTDs. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

